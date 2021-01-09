In June 2020, Brian Aguilar was doing typical 5-year-old boy things: playing with his Blank Panther action figure, playing with his cousins and, yes, even getting into trouble with his parents.
On top of the COVID-19 pandemic, his family received the devastating news that Brian was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a form of cancer that attacks certain nerve tissues. For the next few weeks, Brian would be hospitalized at Valley Children’s Hospital. And his treatment was set to continue for the next 18-24 months.
It was through social media that Delano Police Cpl. Jose Madrigal learned about Brian and his recent battle with cancer. In September, Madrigal reached out to Brian and his family to set up a meet and greet and to provide Brian with a “goodie bag” to distract him from his battle with cancer. The corporal and Brian immediately hit it off and became good friends.
Madrigal asked Brian’s parents Rey and Patty if there was anything that he or the department could do for them. Their response: “Just your prayers.”
Even though Madrigal was in the middle of his Real Men Wear Pink campaign in support of breast cancer, he and Delano Police CSO Rafael Silva then came up with the idea of donating funds earned through No Shave November to Valley Children’s Hospital (Oncology Department) in Brian’s name.
"This year, we our dedicating our No Shave November fundraiser to our friend Brian Aguilar," Rafael Silva said. "Brian is currently in the middle of his bout with neuroblastoma. So it’s only natural that we would team up with Brian and help him fight."
This is this the third year that Delano police officers have participated in No Shave November, where each officer who participates puts down their razors for 30 days and donates their monthly hair-maintenance expenses, Silva said.
This year, Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez agreed to extend No Shave November by one month to allow for more money to be donated. The recipient is Valley Children’s Hospital.
On top of donating their monthly maintenance expenses, each officer pledged to sell Pink Delano Police patches for $10. The money raised for pink patches sales in the months of November and December will also be donated to Valley Children’s Hospital.
In all, 12 officers participated in "No Shave November" and by the end of December had raised over $2,000.
