Crime prevention and community outreach events continue to be part of Delano Police Department officers' arsenal, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, things have gone digital.
That included last week's first hour long virtual Coffee with a Cop on the Zoom app. Residents were asked to wake up, brew some coffee and have a conversation with officers as they answered questions, comments and concerns. No agenda, just conversation.
Chief Robert Nevarez, who has been the town’s top cop for about 21 months, has been pushing crime prevention and community involvement, as well as arresting the bad guys and keeping them off the streets. Part of that means using the agency's social media pages, as well as holding Zoom meetings with his staff and others outside the department.
“Many agencies are taking on a crime-prevention perspective, like us,” Nevarez said. “It’s better to stop a crime from happening in the first place, right?”
In 2019, Delano police officers had numerous community events, such as neighborhood block parties, along with programs geared toward children before gangs have a chance to attract them.
The chief says the best ways to get to youth are when they are young and impressionable.
“I like to interact with kids and their parents in a positive way, so they get a positive view of law enforcement before it's too late," he said.
Nevarez wants every Delano street to be safe for families to enjoy.
Delano Police Department's community service officer Rafael Silva and Cpl. Jose Madrigal have been in the forefront to make it all happen. They have helped create community-based programs and follow them through to completion with a goal to solidify trust between the community and police department.
Events the department has put together include Bingo and Badges, Loteria con la Policia, "junior" officers taking part in the department’s first ever summer camp last summer, a Play in Peace where about 50 children showed up, three neighborhood block parties, Cafe con Campesinos, its first Hispanic Residents Academy graduation, reaching out to children of the Delano Union School District, Choppin' it Up with residents looking to get haircuts and a neighborhood watch meeting at the Sunny View apartments.
Those new events came on top of the agency’s previous annual community events such as Trunk or Treat Celebration in October and Shop with a Cop in December, where 70 children were able to receive a more than $150 shopping spree with an officer or volunteer.
