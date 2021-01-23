Thirty-four years spent in any career is a noteworthy accomplishment, and Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez is grateful to have had a fortunate career. The now 56-year-old chief of police has spent more than half of his life as a civil servant, and with crime in the city of Delano being at an all time low, Nevarez now takes time to reflect on his vast career in law enforcement.
Born in San Jose and raised in Modesto, Nevarez attended Downey High School. Once out of high school he went to Modesto Junior College for two years before transferring to Fresno State. Nevarez was originally an anthropology major, switched to business and then finally picked criminology after finding his passion for the subject.
As a transfer student at Fresno State, Nevarez only attended the school for two years. However his short time there laid the foundation for his future career. In Fresno he not only met his wife, but formed a lifelong friendship with Fresno State Police Chief James Watson.
While in his second-to-last semester at Fresno State, Nevarez was hired by the Fresno Police Department, beginning his career as a patrol officer in the southeast region of Fresno. It was the time he spent here that he witnessed the harshest of crimes, yet he still held a positive attitude toward those who commit them.
“I believe in helping people rehabilitate.” Nevarez said. “There may be some crimes that are harder to rehabilitate from, but I’m a big believer in helping them do so whenever we can as a society.”
After spending three years as a patrol officer, he transferred to the narcotics division, where he would spend time as an undercover narc busting those who tried to sell and buy illegal substances. Nevarez did exceptionally well in narcotics, with his most notable case being an undercover operation resulting in the seizure of $500,000.
“Jerry Dyer, my sergeant then, recognized that I had a talent for buying drugs (and) got me wired up and sent me undercover,” Nevarez said.
Although he was primarily undercover during this time, he also served in the SWAT division. This phase of his career was especially dangerous, but despite this Nevarez has never once fired his weapon.
“I once came face-to-face with a man holding a gun while running directly at me while being chased by other officers, but I never felt that his gun was a threat in that moment,” Nevarez said. “Even though it was in his hand and I would have been justified, I didn’t fire. The question I believe in isn’t whether I was justified in firing my weapon, it was if I truly needed to.”
Following his stint in narcotics, he was promoted to sergeant in 1993. Overseeing central Fresno, primarily the Tower Theater, Nevarez spent the next seven years overseeing patrol units in his area while also organizing a plethora of community events in the district including early gay pride parades.
In 1999 he was promoted once again, this time becoming the lieutenant in charge of his former area, the southeastern region of Fresno. However, he only spent one year in this position before being promoted to captain.
As the 21st century arrived, Nevarez found himself as a captain, where he oversaw the southwest region of Fresno, an area spanning west of Highway 99. Notably, Nevarez was in charge throughout the construction of the prominent Chukchansi Park, then known as Grizzlies Stadium.
Following the three year stretch as a captain, Nevarez was promoted to deputy chief, the second most powerful position in the department behind Chief Dyer, the man that promoted him.
The position of deputy chief would be the longest held by Nevarez, and as a 38-year-old he became the youngest deputy chief in Fresno Police Department history.
As a deputy chief he first started out leading patrol support, putting him in charge of traffic, K-9 units, dispatch records, skywatch, SWAT, bomb squad, crisis negotiation and Homeland Security, all in his first year. On top of all this Nevarez oversaw the purchase of department’s second helicopter, leaving a lasting impact despite only being in charge of the unit one year.
However, his second year became even more impactful as he was put in charge of patrol, effectively giving him the responsibility of oversight of each call-receiving officer in the department. Then at 39 years old, Nevarez was in charge of more than 500 of Fresno’s police officers.
“It was some work.” Nevarez said. “Looking back at it now, that was a lot of work. I was working seven days a week, going home and reading files after my family went to sleep. It was a lot of sacrifice, to say the least.”
Nevarez continued being in charge of patrol for 15 years, serving the community while managing some of the most important aspects of the department.
In 2018 he considered retirement, still having aspirations of becoming a chief of police. He was now a 53-year-old who had spent the past 32 years with the Fresno Police Department. However, while in charge of administration, he learned of an interim opening in Delano.
Nevarez had heard about Delano before and even frequently passed through the city when traveling from Fresno to Las Vegas to see his daughter at UNLV. After discussing the opportunity with Chief Dyer and receiving support from those around him, Nevarez decided to apply for the position.
“The next day I went and talked with the staff there, and it really felt like a natural fit for me.” said Nevarez. “It felt like home for me. I’ve always prided myself on working in communities of color, and with Delano I never felt I had to learn my way around. It just felt like I was there.”
In his two years in Delano, Nevarez has helped make considerable progress in the city's crime problem. As of now Delano has been headed in a downward trend in terms of crime, with murders, rape, burglary and assaults all lowering as each year passes by.
However, for Nevarez murders are the things he wants eradicated the most. With nearly all murders in Delano being gang related, he has focused on combating gang violence in the city.
“In 2018 when I arrived, Delano had 10 murders. For a city of 50,000 people, that’s just not acceptable,” said Nevarez. “In 2019 we had eight murders and so far (in 2020) we’ve had six. But the numbers don’t tell the whole story. In one incident five people were shot and only one was killed. The situation could’ve turned out a lot worse, and that’s what we need to work on.”
Despite the ongoing gang violence, Delano has progressed in becoming a safer city. In 2021 Nevarez hopes to keep up the trend of lower annual crime rates.
As he reflects on his career, Nevarez does not hold many regrets. However, he now has the ability to see what he considers mistakes.
“When I speak to younger officers, I talk a lot about balance, because I didn’t have it. I gave up a lot during my career, and in retrospect I would not have been such a workaholic and spent more time with my family.”
Now 56 years old, Nevarez can be described as an exemplary civil servant. Dedicating more than half of his life to serving his communities, he knows the true definition of being a great police officer.
“To be a good police officer, there’s a certain mindset you have to have. As someone that’s hired hundreds of officers in Fresno and dozens in Delano, I look for one thing in all of them, and that’s whether or not they love people.” Nevarez said. “It’s such a challenging job. If you’re not careful, you can begin to see the world through a dark and depressing lens, but if you have a love for people, that will help get you through. For me, that’s the most important quality that a police officer must have.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.