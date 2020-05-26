Delano police arrested a local man last week in connection with four arsons, including a September 2019 blaze that caused almost $1 million damage.
At 1:14 p.m. May 13, the Delano Police Department was dispatched to the area of 1st Avenue and Glenwood Street regarding a large fire, Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez said Friday. As Kern County firefighters were extinguishing the blaze, officers contacted Alexis Barajas, 23, of Delano.
Barajas was later arrested on suspicion of arson. Delano Police detectives responded to the scene where Barajas was questioned about other arson fires in the area over the past year, the chief said.
Barajas admitted to starting several destructive fires, Nevarez said. One of these was a very large and destructive fire on Sept. 1, 2019, located at 375 Dover Parkway, which caused just under $1 million in damages.
In all, Barajas was charged with four counts of arson.
