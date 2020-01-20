Delano city officials said Jan. 14 they plan to rebuild the recently wrecked International Community, Working Together handmade sign because it shows a lot of deterioration.
The sign's cornerstone surrounded by rocks says simply: "Steve and Carol Pandol. They came from another land and here found a home and stayed forever. Dedicated October 1981.” The Delano farming family donated the sign almost four decades ago.
During the early morning hours of Dec. 29, an alleged drunken driver struck the west side of the sign, taking out one of the stone columns, Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez said.
The wooden sign, held up by two custom rock pillars, suffered more than $8,000 worth of damage, Nevarez said. The sign sits just south of the intersection of High Street and Cecil Avenue.
The driver was later arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, the chief said.
The initial plan was to restore the sign to its original glory, but things change.
"The remaining parts of the sign are showing a lot of deterioration," said Roman Dowling, Delano’s city engineer and public works director. "So we’re considering a full replacement that would display the original message with modern materials."
Dowling said the repairs will cost between $15,000 and $20,000. "It would likely come out of the city's maintenance fund," he added.
The timeline to rebuild is aimed for February through April.
Delano City Councilman Joe Aguirre called the handmade sign unique because it was donated to the city of Delano by the Pandols. He said the decision to modernize it shows city staff continues to look ahead.
“I’m glad to hear that the project will begin soon — and with a new modernized look to help compliment the city’s direction toward the future,” Aguirre said. “I hope we don’t lose the historical value on how this city has grown through so many challenges to obtain success.”
”Thanks to many like the Pandol Family and other valley farmers that continue to support our city,” he added.
