Delano police officers have really been out in the community meeting, working and playing with residents ever since Police Chief Robert Nevarez started his new job back in July 2018.
On June 19, officers met up with local senior citizens to play the Mexican bingo game Loteria.
"As I’ve explained in the past, it is crucial that there be a strong element of trust between the community and the police department, " Nevarez said. "This is another example of our continual efforts to do so. We’ve been doing Coffee with a Cop for several years. It’s more of a national police-community relations program."
"First of all, let me reiterate that I have a great team," he said. "Otherwise, none of this would be happening."
Sgt. Jose Madrigal and CSO Rafael Silva have been brainstorming ideas to create campaigns that allow officers to reach into segments of the society, Nevarez said. One of these was Café con Campesinos, another was Chopping it up with a Cop.
More recently, agency officers came up with Bingo and Badges which puts officers in touch with Delano senior citizens.
"Shortly after that, we were meeting with Rosa Lugo from our Parks and Recreation Department and she came up with the idea of doing the same thing with a senior group that gathers at a Delano Community Center where they play Mexican Bingo or Loteria," the chief said. "From there Loteria con la Policia was born."
"For me, the most important thing is having officers with a big heart for the community," Nevarez said. "I can tell that they love being there as much as members of the community enjoyed our company."
