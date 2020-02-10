Congratulations to the 2020 Delano Music Memorial scholarship winners and certificate of merit recipients.
Seven of the winners will perform at the Music Memorial Concert at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at Delano High School Auditorium.
CERTIFICATES OF MERIT
Koumba Diallo is the 9-year-old daughter of Ibrahima Diallo and Richelle Carino of Delano and attends Morningside Elementary School. Diallo has been singing for seven months under the direction of Alma Sealund. She also plays the piano and has received numerous awards in 2019 including first place vocal at the Kern County Talent Exchange, first place at the Philippine Weekend singing contest and Tiny Tots talent winner, plus an honorable mention at the Bakersfield Jazz and Pop Festival.
Addy Garzon is the 9-year-old daughter of Alma and Jose Garzon of Pixley and attends Fremont Elementary School. Garzon has been playing the clarinet for a year and a half and is in her school band under the direction of Arnold Morrison. She is also a member of the 2020 Delano Union School District Honor Band.
Gabbie Garcia is the 9-year-old daughter of Martin and Gloria Garcia of Delano and attends Nueva Vista Language Academy. Garcia has been singing for six years under the instruction of Emma Navarro. She also received the E.T. Tracy Shining Star Award at the Battle of the Mariachis in San Juan Capistrano with Mariachi Mestizo.
Jaelynn Melendrez is the 10-year-old daughter of Monica and Alfredo Melendrez of Delano and attends Morningside Elementary School. Melendrez has been playing the piano for five years under the direction of Sealund.
Isadora Bravo is the 10-year-old daughter of Rocio and Isidro Bravo of Delano. She attends Morningside Elementary School in Delano. She has been playing for four years and is currently studying under the direction of Juan Morales at the Mariachi Studio. She also received second place as a member of the Mariachi Mestizo at the 2018 Battle of the Mariachis in San Juan Capistrano.
Jasmine Abitago is the 10-year-old daughter of Sanny and Junjielyn Abitago of Delano and attends Fremont Elementary School. Abitago has been playing the clarinet for four and a half years and is in her school band under the direction of Morrison. She is also a member of the Delano Union School District Honor Band for the third year in a row.
Ezekiel Basconcillo is the 11-year-old son of Adam and Emily Basconcillo of Delano and attends Princeton Street Elementary School. Basconcillo has been playing the piano for six years under the direction of Sealund, and is a familiar name with the Delano Music Memorial. He also received certificates of merit in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Yasmen Valenzuela is the 11-year-old daughter of Aurora Ruiz of Delano and attends Fremont Elementary School. Valenzuela has been playing the clarinet for two and a half years and is in her school band under the direction of Morrison. She is also a member of the 2019 and 2020 Delano Union School District Honor Band.
Frida Lopez is the 11-year-old daughter of Cynthia and Victor Lopez of Delano. She attends Columbine School and is currently studying under the direction of Justus Branscomb at the Mariachi Studio. She also performed at the 2018 Battle of the Mariachis in San Juan Capistrano.
Mia Olmedo is the 11-year-old daughter of Nancy and Fernando Olmedo of Delano. She attends Princeton Street School in Delano. She has been playing for four years and is currently studying under the direction of Branscomb at the Mariachi Studio. She also performed at the 2018 Battle of the Mariachis in San Juan Capistrano and has recently joined the Mariachi Mestizo.
SCHOLARSHIPS
Alpha Salviejo is the 12-year-old son of Estelita and Romeo Salviejo of Delano and attends Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy. Salviejo has been singing since he was a toddler and also plays the piano. Salviejo is no stranger to the Delano Music Memorial, winning a DMMA certificates of merit from 2016 to 2019. He is a member of the 2019 and 2020 Kern County Honor Choir and the 2019 and 2020 D.U.S.D. Honor Band as well.
Joelynn Valencia is the 12-year-old daughter of Josephine Valencia of Richgrove. She attends Richgrove School and has been playing for five years, currently studying under the direction of Branscomb and previously with Anai Morales at the Mariachi Studio. She also performed at the 2018 Battle of the Mariachis in San Juan Capistrano where she received first place.
Avery Cacal is the 12-year-old son of Aloha Francisco and Sean Cacal of Delano. He has been playing piano for seven years under the direction of Sealund. He has received the Music Teachers Association Certificate of California in both 2015 and 2016.
Susana Zaragoza is the 13-year-old daughter of Monica Rendon of Delano and attends Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy. Zaragoza has been playing the piano for three years under the direction of Sealund. She has received the Music Teachers Association Certificate of California level two and is a member of the 2020 Kern County Honor Choir.
Arleen Ceballos is the 13-year-old daughter of Lizandro and Lorena Ceballos of Delano. She has been singing for one year but does not have a private instructor at this time. She attends Almond Tree middle school as an eighth-grade student.
Dayanara Bravo is the 13-year-old daughter of Rocio and Isidro Bravo of Delano. She has been playing for nine years and is currently studying under the direction of Juan Morales. She received first place as a member of the Mariachi Mestizo at the Battle of the Mariachis in San Juan Capistrano and performed at Carnegie Hall plus the Kennedy Center with the Mariachi Mestizo as well. She was also a former certificate of merit and scholarship winner.
Natalie Ramirez is the 14-year-old daughter of Heriberto and Araseli Ramirez of Delano. She has been playing the violin for nine years and is currently studying under the direction of Morales. She received first place in the Battle of the Mariachis and also performed at the Kennedy Center with Mariachi Mestizo in 2018 and has won scholarships from the Delano Music Memorial in the past as well.
Kenia Ortiz is the 14-year-old daughter of Yesenia Ortiz and Jose Landa of Delano and attends Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy. Ortiz has been playing for five years and is currently a member of her school band under the direction of Perry-Reed. She has been a member of the Delano Union School District honor band for four years and has the distinct honor of being selected as principal chair tenor saxophone for the 2020 Kern County Honor Band.
Carlos Aguayo is the 15-year-old son of Maria Lemus of Delano where he attends Robert F. Kennedy High School. He has been playing flute for five years and is currently in his school band under the direction of Kevin Vue.
Morrison Dobere is the 15-year-old son of Ibrahima S. Diallo and Richelle C. Carino of Delano where he attends Cesar E. Chavez High School. He has been playing the alto saxophone for five years and is currently in his school band under the direction of Alex Gonzales. He also plays the piano and is a past Delano Music Memorial scholarship recipient.
Fernando Alaniz is the 17-year-old son of Christine and Fernando Alaniz of Wasco where he attends Delano High School. He receives piano instruction from the Delano High School choir director Rene Gutierrez.
Emily Flores is the 17-year-old daughter of Felix and Ariana Flores of Delano. She has been singing for four years, attends Robert F. Kennedy High School and is currently in her school choir under the direction of Marlex Booc.
Valeria Fajardo is the 17-year-old daughter of Jose and Beatriz A. Fajardo-Medina of Delano. She has been singing for three years, attends Robert F. Kennedy High School and is currently in her school choir under the direction of Booc.
Cassandra Mangohig is the 17-year-old daughter of Jitma and Leo Mangohig of Delano where she attends Cesar E. Chavez High School. She receives piano instruction from Sealund and has been playing for three and a half years.
Ray Jhay Bueno is the 18-year-old son of Maybell and Ryan Bueno of Delano where he attends Robert F. Kennedy High School as a senior. He has been playing the alto saxophone for 10 years and is currently in his school band under the direction of Vue. Ray Jhay also received a Delano Music Memorial Scholarship for piano in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.