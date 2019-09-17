The Delano Mosquito Abatement District would like to remind residents of Delano, McFarland, Earlimart, Richgrove and other areas within its boundaries to dump any unnecessary water from all sources.
As it is peak mosquito season, district officials ask all residents to dump out those kiddie pools, 5-gallon containers, buckets and even planters that can keep water for more than a week.
Also keep an eye on dry fountains, bird baths and other decorative items that can receive sprinkler water by mistake and can become a breeding ground for mosquito larvae.
Mosquitoes can breed in a very small amount of water, and with the high summer temperatures, an adult mosquito can lay its eggs and reproduce in a matter of days.
They prefer to breed in areas of stagnant water in manmade containers, including flower pots, vases, uncovered barrels, buckets and discarded tires. Mosquitoes also have been found inside homes on wet shower floors, sink drains and toilet tanks.
Cleanliness is key
Your home’s backyard is the No. 1 source for mosquito production. Anything that can hold water for more than a week has the ability to produce mosquitoes. For this reason, it is important to dump, drain or eliminate unnecessary sources of standing water around your home and scrub containers with bleach to dislodge and kill eggs that can last for up to five years for some species.
Although mosquitoes tend to bite people at dusk and dawn, some invasive mosquitoes are aggressive daytime biters that will readily enter and follow people into buildings and vehicles. They tend to bite around the ankles and elbows. They prefer to bite humans, but will readily bite animals too.
To protect yourself and prevent the spread of mosquitoes, the Delano Mosquito Abatement District suggest people follow the five Ds:
DUSK and DAWN: Stay inside if possible. Mosquitoes are most active during dusk and dawn.
DRESS in long-sleeve shirts and pants, socks and shoes when outside.
DEET: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.
DRAIN standing water in your yard, under potted plants, in bird baths, ornamental fountains, buckets, tin cans and discarded tires. Check your rain gutters to make sure they are not holding water, and clean pet water-dishes weekly.
DEFENSE: Be sure your home’s window and door screens are in good repair to prevent mosquitoes from coming inside.
Anyone living within the district who believes they have a mosquito problem should call the Delano Mosquito Abatement District at 661-725-3114.
