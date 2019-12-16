A couple of things were different at this year's Delano Toys for Tots program compared to last year's — including that it took place Friday afternoon, instead of the usual Saturday morning.
Santa Claus' arrival was certainly different. Instead of the usual sleigh and reindeer, Santa came in huge white Kern County Fire Engine, complete with blaring sirens to the delight of the hundreds of children and their families lined along Lexington Street. Matthew Ince, better known as Claus, also went down the long line of more than 800 families waiting for the giveaway which kicked off at 3 p.m. Santa shook hands, hugged kids and gave high fives to all those who were nice.
The number of families being helped was around 800 this year at the Memorial Park Exhibition Hall, up from 700 in 2018. An estimated 2,500 children would be getting toys, and anything left over would likely being going to children in Earlimart, said Alex Grijalva, who started the Toys for Tots program in Delano more than 25 years ago.
But people like John Underwood, facilities manager at Wonderful Citrus' Cuties plant in Delano, were also key in getting thousands of toys again this year. His employee volunteers donned black or white T-shirts, proclaiming the "Project Wonderful, I'm giving back" philanthropic arm of the giant company. Wonderful was right behind The Marine Corps as a top sponsor of the event.
"We donated a total of 2,571 toys," Underwood said. "We used it as a team-bonding experience, with employees from different parts of the plant going toy-shopping together."
"I think this week alone we made 24 trips to Walmart for toys," said Underwood, who has been in charge of the floors, walls, ceilings and "the works" for the past 3 1/2 years.
Before the giveaway, Grijalva gave his volunteer staffers a rundown of what was to come and thanked everyone for helping. Underwood received a plaque for all his help.
The parents in the main line had filled out paperwork for their children who were getting toys Friday. There was another line of people who just showed up, hoping to get something for their children for Christmas.
"We will try to make sure the people who didn't fill out forms will get toys," he said. "It happens every year."
Also returning this year were Marine Sgt. Andrew Powell, a 2008 Cesar E. Chavez High School graduate, dressed in uniform, with his wife, Gina Powell, who was dressed in her elf's hat. Their giant bulldog, Hercules, also was on hand. There was a small difference in Gina Powell's appearance, though — a small baby bump.
"I'm 30 weeks along," Powell said, smilingly. "We are expecting a baby boy, Jeremiah Jacob, in late February."
In 2018, Toys for Tots had its own McFarland event the next day. This year, however, McFarland had its toy giveaway, with many of the same volunteers, three hours later.
The main sponsors for the McFarland event were Wonderful and the McFarland Unified School District, which partnered with the location at Browning Road STEAM Academy, and toy collection sites at campuses around the district, said Lydia Soto, organizer for the McFarland event.
Soto is also the district's Family Advocate for the McFarland Family Resource Center.
"It's very similar to Delano's toy giveaway, but smaller," Soto said. "We started with 10 to 20 families about 15 years ago."
Before having its own Toys for Tots event, McFarland families received toys from the Delano event. They still had to fill out applications, though.
For the past two years, the MUSD started a collaboration, offering up the STEAM Academy along with school fundraising, Soto said.
"This first year we did it here, we had 200 family applications," said said, pointing to the 30 or so volunteers around her. "This year we had 250 applications."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.