The Delano Police Department hosted a multi-agency Street Interdiction Team Operation early Friday morning, focused at reducing gang violence within the Delano-McFarland communities.
More than 70 law enforcement officers participated in this operation with more than 73 locations targeted. These targets were strategically chosen for their history and membership within the Northern and Southern Criminal Street Gangs, or parole/probation status.
At the culmination of this operation, law enforcement officers arrested 11 people for various criminal violations.
Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez and McFarland Police Chief Janet Davis would like to remind their communities that gang violence will not be tolerated and implore residents to call local law enforcement if they see crimes occurring or if they have information about past crimes. Individuals may remain anonymous.
The participating agencies were: Delano Police Department, McFarland Police Department, Bakersfield Police Department, Kern County Probation Department, Arvin Police Department, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Parole Office, Ridgecrest Police Department, Taft Police Department and the Kern County Sheriff’s Department.
”Our law enforcement partners were very generous in their support, particularly Sheriff Youngblood,” Delano City Councilman Joe Aguirre said.
The arrested individuals are outlined below:
- Hilario Tapia Morga, 25, probation violation
- Jose Arceo, 36, probation violation, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.
- Olivia Rebekah Serena Rodriguez, 25, probation violation, H&S 11364 juvenile – juvenile warrant, resisting arrest
- Ruben Perez, 23, unlawful possession of firearm, warrant
- Juan Carlos Ruiz, 20, warrant
- Jaime Rodriguez Oliva Jr., 30, probation violation
- Juan Espinoza, 35, misdemeanor warrant
- Martin Valdivia, 44, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia
- Enrique Guiterrez, 50, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia
- Angel Barraza, 46, illegally possessing a gun.
