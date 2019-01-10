Mayor Joe Aguirre hopes to set the tone with a sense of direction for the Delano City Council.
The Record's Gene Garaygordobil recently spoke with Aguirre about his plans as mayor and how to continue pushing Delano forward.
Q: What will be your agenda as mayor?
A: We will set some long-range goals to gauge how hard we are working to improve the quality of life for Delano residents. It is an honor to lead this group of council members and to launch critical programs to improve the lives of those living in Delano.
Q: What will you do to incorporate the other members of the Delano City Council during the next year?
A: I believe we have a really good makeup on the Delano City Council. We have a Tulare County prosecutor (Joe Alindajao) who has quite a resume with public safety and a recent UC Berkeley graduate (Bryan Osorio) who has gained the attention of Delano's youth. We also have two more seasoned members (Liz Morris and Grace Vallejo) who have quite the educational background, as well as focusing on community service.
We need to have each council member be heard to be effective. Because that's the only way I can be effective.
With the city growing, they might have a different approach, but we have the same goals.
This will help us stimulate the growth of our community for years to come.
We also have a great city staff, led by our city manager (Maribel Reyna), who not only has a legal background, but has helped us already with our recent boom in retail and unemployment drops.
These are exciting times.
Q: What did you learn from your previous run as mayor of Delano back in 2013?
A: I did learn quite a bit from my previous time as mayor in 2013. The biggest thing I learned is that 12 months is a very short span. By the time you get some programs or issues identified it takes two to three months. You find solutions, it would be six to eight months, and we will be implementing the program at the end of my term. Then another council member will lead our group.
I think there is a need for more consistency, and maybe that means a mayor's future term is for two years. That way, you can push forward a plan and see it through.
But that ultimately needs to be a public discussion and decision.
For now, I will do everything possible in these 12 months.
Q: With a homicide already in the books for 2019, and with a new police chief on board and a Tulare County prosecutor on the council, how will the city’s stance on public safety change/differ?
A: One of the biggest challenges for us will be public safety, and helping to give our police department the technology it needs to battle the crimes it investigates. It is most vital in cases in which witnesses and victims choose not to get involved.
This tech can be funded through grants and state programs to maintain the software. But there will be upfront costs for the city, so we need help from the state. This is something the council as a whole should get behind.
Q: How important is it for businesses to prosper here in Delano?
A: Back in 2010, unemployment was 44 percent. Today, it is below 9 percent. That's unheard of. For decades, Delano's unemployment had never been below 20 percent.
We can't do that without help. We appreciate our large employers such as Wonderful, farmers like Pandols, the state prison system, school districts, Delano Regional Medical Center. Every one is critical to the growth of our city.
Q: What is happening with legal marijuana in Delano?
A: One challenge with cannabis is that not a month goes by that I get phone calls from supporters. Cannabis has its place, such as medications that have removed the "high" and have a medical value. Such products are being sold in Kern County stores. What is being challenged are the smoking products for recreational and in some cases, medicinal smoking, here in Delano, as well as McFarland, Wasco and Shafter. Even in Bakersfield.
There were three pro-cannabis measures on the ballot for Kern County in November. All three failed.
As a council member, I will make it a priority to enforce our current city policy, which is zero-tolerance for use and sales.
Q: You have a strong religious background. How does that help you in your public service?
A: I do have a very strong religious background, and I have had ministerial positions in the past. Delano has a very strong faith-based community, and that didn't happen by chance.
As the leader of the city council, I will embrace those values and won't lose sight of them.
Back in 2010, Delano was in dire straits, facing a large financial crisis. The council got through it, and even balanced the budget in the years to come. To say that God did not have a hand in that is just not being true to ourselves.
And we can't lose sight of how we got here. Our country is somewhat divided. But our city must be strong.
When we are facing our most difficult times, the city pulls together. We have so many "unsung heroes" in Delano.
We have Toys for Tots, we have our police officers bringing toys for families in need. We have a homeless ministry that is very active.
And we do this with our heroes expecting nothing in return. That's the spirit that needs to continue in our community.
We need to put our differences aside and build each other up, and continue to do that every day.
Q: Is there any way to get more new homes built in Delano, even though we are landlocked, and previous councils didn’t want to use eminent domain to grow?
A: The lack of housing in Delano is coming to a critical point. There are about 9,500 single-family homes in the city of Delano, and we would be able to easily add 5,000 more. The problem is that the available property is being "land-banked" by a couple of investors. That is, purchased in an effort to get the highest price possible, and in our case, exorbitantly high prices. What we would like to see is that such a purchase would be profitable for both them and the residents of Delano.
Landbanking might work in the Los Angeles area, but not here in Delano.
It is hurting our economy and potential growth. People are moving away to nearby cities. We need more middle-class housing.
Eminent domain could be used by the city, but it is usually used only when public safety is an issue. But it can become such an issue in the coming years.
Q: How can residents help keep Delano worth living in?
A: Delano has done a lot in the past 10 years on infrastructure issues, such as sewers and water. But we have had a recent streak of vandalism and destruction of property, including the Jefferson Center building, which just opened last year. A new bathroom at Cesar Chavez Park was burned. It has been challenging for the city, because it is taking away from funding for other projects.
The community needs to be more astute and vigilant when witnessing this stuff, to report it and help prevent it to improve the quality of life in Delano.
Q: How bad is the homelessness problem in Delano? And with 4th District Supervisor David Couch’s recent plan to try and help those in need, what needs to be done on the city’s part?
A: When most of us think of a homeless person, we picture a 70- to 80-year-old man. But that's not the case here in Delano. Most of our homeless residents are women and children, ages 18-40, who have fallen through the cracks. Not only do we need to get them temporary assistance like food and shelter, we need to help put them back into the workforce. This effort could work hand-in-hand with a homeless program funded back in October by District 4 Supervisor David Couch.
That program could work in conjunction with the Bakersfield Homeless Center, which would hire qualified homeless from District 4 to perform litter and weed removal, basic cleanup, and other simple beautification tasks.
That would be a low-cost and a very effective effort to get people working.
Currently, we have about 80 homeless living on the streets. That is a very high number, and that includes quite a few children, whose ages we don't really know. We need to channel resources to take a look at helping families literally living in cardboard boxes behind retail stores.
As a healthcare professional, the health and hygiene of the homeless is also very important. If people are not bathing regularly, and not receiving medical services on a regular basis, this could make matters worse.
