Hundreds of residents attended the Delano Mayor's Prayer Breakfast at the Hyatt Place Delano on May 2.
It was a blessing, especially because of our guest speaker, Alan Autry.
Autry was motivational and inspiring. Also on hand were District 4 Kern County Supervisor Chairman David Couch, Bakersfield City Councilwoman Jackie Sullivan and Shafter Mayor Gilbert Alvarado to enjoy the morning with Delano leadership.
"Past Delano Mayor Art Armendariz got the Prayer Breakfast started here in town," Couch said. "That makes us even prouder that Art works for our District 4 office."
The breakfast was catered by the Delano Union School District kitchen staff.
The National Day of Prayer was a huge success. Thankfully, because of our incredible sponsors and supporters. Thank you, Delano.
