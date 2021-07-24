Delano man killed in shooting

On Tuesday, July 13, at about 10:30 p.m., Delano police officers responded to the area of County Line Road and Patton Street regarding multiple reports of shots fired in the area.
Upon arrival, DPD said officers found a man who had sustained injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The injured man, identified as Guadalupe Munoz, was transported to Adventist Health Delano, where he died, according to DPD.
The Kern County coroner will conduct a postmortem examination to determine the exact cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact DPD at 661-721-3377 or the DPD Tip Line at 661-721-3369. Callers can remain anonymous.
On the morning of July 12, KCSO deputies were sent at about 6:23 a.m. to a vineyard located on Peterson Road between Browning Road and Driver Road for a report of a man who had died.
When deputies arrived, they determined the death was suspicious in nature, KCSO said. Homicide detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
Anyone with information can contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
