A Delano resident was one of two men indicted by a federal grand jury Nov. 21 for allegedly receiving more than 300 pounds of methamphetamine in a cargo truck.
Pedro Alegra Jr., 21, of Delano, and Edgardo Rosales-Andrade, 23, of Paramount, are charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott's office. Rosales-Andrade was also charged with illegally importing narcotics.
The news release said federal agents tracked a cargo truck carrying 312 pounds of methamphetamine on Nov. 15 to Delano, where Alegra and Rosales-Andrade were waiting. The methamphetamine was concealed in furniture in the cargo truck. An additional 60 pounds of methamphetamine was found during a search of a residence.
If convicted, Alegra and Rosales-Andrade face a minimum of 10 years in prison.
