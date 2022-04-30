Delano man arrested in probe into ag-related thefts

Tulare County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Delano man on April 21 in an ongoing ag-related chemical thefts investigation.
Deputies booked 43-year-old Carlos Gutierrez on charges of possessing stolen property and grand theft, deputies said.
During the last month, detectives with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office Ag Unit have been working with the local ag community to investigate recent thefts.
On April 21, detectives gathered information about a theft that had just occurred in the Tulare area. Deputies then found Gutierrez driving in the area of Highway 99 and Page Avenue in Tulare, where he was taken into custody.
The investigation remains active, and additional arrests are expected, TCSO said.
Anyone with information about this case or the suspects involved is encouraged to contact Detective Robby Hebrard or Detective Daniel Villalobos at 559-733-6218. They can remain anonymous by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or emailing tcso@tipnow.com.
