Delano man arrested, accused of animal cruelty in horse deaths

A Delano man was arrested last week on suspicion of animal cruelty after authorities said four horses died and a mule became seriously sick under his lack of care.
On July 15, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Ag Crimes detectives were called to the 1700 block of Tyler Street in Porterville for a report of four dead yearling horses and a severely sick mule.
Once on scene, detectives observed there wasn’t any water on the property for the animals, according to the Sheriff's Office. Detectives learned Juan Vega Ponce, 53, of Delano had not checked on the animals in the last 10 days and they had ran out of water, the Sheriff's Office said.
Ponce was on scene and later arrested and booked into the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective A. Ellis or the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office via telephone at 1-800-808-0488 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.
