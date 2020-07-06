A 34-year-old Delano man died early Friday morning after his BMW crossed into the path of pickup truck along Highway 43 and Sherwood Avenue.
At about 3:32 a.m., the Bakersfield Communications Center received a call of a traffic collision.
California Highway Patrol officers determined it to be a two-vehicle collision with one party suffering fatal injuries.
During the course of the investigation, it was determined a 2011 BMW 328i driven by a 34-year-old man from Delano was traveling west on Sherwood Avenue. He was approaching a posted stop sign at Highway 43. A 2001 Dodge Ram, driven by Luiz Zambrano, 28, of Wasco, was traveling north on Highway 43 approaching Sherwood Avenue.
For reasons unknown, the driver of the BMW entered the intersection directly into the path of the Dodge Ram, causing the crash.
The driver of the BMW was pronounced dead at the scene. His name had not yet been released Monday pending notification of his relatives
Zambrano did not suffer any injuries in the crash and was not taken to a hospital.
This crash remains under investigation and it is unknown at this time if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor on the part of the driver of the BMW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.