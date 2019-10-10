There will be tons of fun at the Kiwanis pumpkin patch at Heritage Park beginning Oct. 16 through Oct. 30.
The pumpkin patch will be hosting school and group tours, by reservation only, during weekday morning hours and will be open to the general public starting at 3:30 p.m. until dark each day (except closed on Sunday). Admission is free to the public.
Along with a large variety of quality, locally grown pumpkins, there will be games, snacks, drinks and park tours available. The pumpkin patch will also feature many photo opportunities throughout the park. Along with being a great outdoor fall event, the proceeds from the pumpkin patch go to support Kiwanis service projects, the Delano Historical Society and other activities in our community.
On Oct. 26, the pumpkin patch will open 10 a.m. until dark. The day will feature a scarecrow decorating contest, a pumpkin carving contest and a costume contest. The scarecrow entries can be brought to the park only on Oct. 25 by 5 p.m. There will be a $10 fee for each entry. The prizes for the scarecrow decorating contest will be $100 for first place, $50 for second place and and $25 for third place.
The scarecrows will be judged by noon and the winners announced and awarded immediately following the judging. The scarecrows must be homemade originals and should be able to be attached to a T-bar post for display. Individuals, families, groups and businesses are encouraged to participate. For the scarecrow decorating contest, registration forms will be available at the Heritage Park office, during normal hours, and at the Chamber of Commerce office.
For the pumpkin carving contest, registration will begin at noon Oct. 26. The carving will begin at 2 p.m., with judging at 3:30 p.m. There will be a one-hour time limit for carving. Each entry will be provided a pumpkin and carving tools. The entry fee will be the cost of the pumpkin. Prizes will be awarded based on the judging criteria of creativity, originality, imagination, detail and skill. There will also be a People’s Choice award. Registration forms will be available at the Heritage Park office, during normal hours, and at the Chamber of Commerce office.
For the Halloween costume contest, contestants need to be dressed on arrival, with the contest beginning at 4 p.m. The categories for the contest are preschool, kindergarten through fourth grade, middle school, high school and adult. A prize will be given to the winner of each group. There is no entry fee for the contest. A sign-in sheet by category will be available.
A writing contest for middle school and high school students will take place in the schools prior to the Saturday events. The theme for the essay is Halloween Adventure. For the middle school division, the essay should be no more than 300 words, and for the high school division, no more than 500 words. Prizes for each division will be $50 for first place and $25 for second place. Winners will also receive a certificate acknowledging their success. Entries must be in document form. Entries must be received at email skinsey@lightspeed.net by Oct. 24.
A committee of Kiwanis Club members and Delano residents will judge the entries. The winners will be announced and awards given at 1 p.m. on Oct. 26. Further information about the essay contest will be sent to local teachers and will be available at Heritage Park or by request at the email address.
Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy the Kiwanis pumpkin patch and activities that help to provide support and benefits to the children of our community.
For more information on the “Kiwanis Pumpkin Patch” or contests call (661) 725-1286 or email skinsey@lightspeed.net
