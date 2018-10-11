The theme “Delano Hands, Feeding the World” was strongly evident in the entries in the Delano Kiddie Parade held Friday afternoon. The event, co-sponsored by Delano Harvest Holidays Association and the Delano Union School District, was one of several parts of the 73rd Delano Harvest Holiday Festival held Oct. 4-6.
Also honored in the parade were the 2018 Delano Harvest Holidays Grand Marshals Linda Hylton and her late husband Bill Hylton. The Hyltons, longtime residents of Delano, have been very active in the community. Linda Hylton still serves on the boards of organizations including Delano Chamber of Commerce, Delano Regional Medical Center and Delano Historical Society.
Judging results are as follows in each category:
Delano Hands, Feeding the World (Ages 1-6) — first: Mason Diaz; second: Keoni Ibay; third: April Vaca.
Superstar, Preschools, Etc. — competitive — first: Princeton Preschool; second: Del Vista Preschool: third: Albany Park I Preschool.
Superstar, Preschools, Etc. — noncompetitive — Nueva Vista Preschool.
Story Book Comic Strip, Heroes and Heroines (Ages 1-6) — first: Samuel Ventura and Maisy Campos; second: Evelyn Bravo; third: Sebastian Rojo. (Ages 7-13) — first: Emma Ventura; second: Adrian Bravo; third: Emma Smith.
Creative Costume Design (Ages 1-6) – first: Jose Bustamante; second: Leeyim Cruz; third: Braelen Rivas.
Floats — Groups (Ages 1-13) — first: The Incredibles on Vacation.
Groups — Competitive: first-place tie: Morningside School ASB and Princeton Street School ASB. Noncompetitive: DUSD POWER.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.