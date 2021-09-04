Delano, Kennedy football teams off to good start

Two Delano schools walked away with a win again in Week 2 as all three local teams took to the road. Delano and Robert F. Kennedy High School each earned their respective wins in blowout fashion, while Cesar Chavez felt the effects of COVID-19 in defeat.
Week 2 kicked off on Thursday, Aug. 26, as the Kennedy Thunderbirds traveled to Fresno to take on Hoover High School. The game began with Kennedy’s opening kickoff being fumbled by the Hoover return man, who knocked the ball back to his own 3-yard line.
This play represented the entire game, as after a short three-and-out possession the Thunderbirds scored thanks to a Drake Sand touchdown. Kennedy then proceeded to score seven more times during the affair, leaving the final score 56-0 for their second consecutive 30-point victory.
Seniors Sand and Avian Pesina shined in the game, with each scoring three touchdowns and rushing for over 100 yards during the landslide win.
Delano followed up Kennedy’s win with a blowout victory of their own, beating the Rosamond Roadrunners 47-0 in their own stadium. The Tigers utilized their passing attack in the matchup, displaying the skills of sophomore quarterback Eddie Silva in his second varsity start.
The win put Delano at 2-0 for the first time in three seasons and gave the Tigers momentum heading into their Week 3 matchup against East Bakersfield.
With both Delano teams earning victories in their respective matchups, many looked to Cesar Chavez to complete the trifecta. However, despite being able to compete, the Titans still felt the effects that COVID-19 had on their team.
The team had to pull up multiple young players to fill in for their older counterparts and still went into the fourth quarter of their game tied 6-6 against Monache. In fact, the Titans led the stalemate until less than a minute remained, but a late-game touchdown put the Marauders up 13-6 with just seconds left.
The loss stung for the Titans, however it showed their perseverance in the face of a pandemic.
