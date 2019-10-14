The Delano Junior Stallions football team looked really sharp in its red and blue uniforms Saturday night for its annual homecoming contest against the Woodlake Tiger Cubs.
When it was all said and done, the Stallions junior team played sharp for a 20-0 victory over Woodlake. Despite losing their starting quarterback, the Stallions ran all over the Tiger Cubs.
Delano running back Ben Herrera scored on a 62-yard run up the middle to make it 7-0 after the point-after conversion to kick off the second quarter. It would be one of two scores for Herrera on the day.
Stallions running back Eric Lopez would score a few minutes later from 40 yards to end the half, with the Stallions leading 13-0.
Delano's Herrera would score from 56 yards out with 4:54 left in the third quarter to make it 20-0, which would ice the victory for the evening.
The Junior Stallions are now 4-3 overall and lead Sequoia League Youth Football Division 1 by two games over the Bakersfield Outlaws, 2-5.
Stallions notes:
The Woodlake Bengals beat the Senior Stallions 32-0 Saturday night. The Seniors are 1-6 overall in SLYF play.
