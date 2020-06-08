The Delano Joint Union High School District "virtually graduated" almost 950 seniors June 3 through 5, the same days the 2020 graduates were supposed to get diplomas in front of family and friends.

Each school's broadcast was posted on YouTube. 

However, during a special Delano Joint Union High School District board meeting May 26, trustees voted 3-2 to hold scaled-down in-person commencement ceremonies for graduating seniors.

The ceremonies are scheduled to take place July 8 through 10. Robert F. Kennedy High School will hold its ceremony on July 8, Cesar E. Chavez High will hold its ceremony on July 9 and Delano High School will have its ceremony on July 10. Graduates can bring two guests to the ceremony.

Other modifications for the in-person ceremonies are yet to be decided, but the district has stated it will follow state and county guidelines.

The decision for an in-person graduation was decided on over a possible “car graduation.” This type of ceremony was conducted for all Delano Union School District middle school graduations late last month.

Robert F. Kennedy High School graduated "virtually" first on June 3, said principal Dolores Rodriguez.

The Thunderbirds had the smallest graduating class at 260 seniors.

"From the onset of the school closure, our young men and women carried themselves with so much class," Rodriguez said. "Most importantly, they expressed concern for others and appreciated any and all attempts we made to make them smile or simply remind them they are loved. They proved to love teal and live gold by stepping up to the challenge and getting through this together."

"As a first-year principal, they are exactly who I needed to get us through this -- to get me through this," she said. "They made me smile and kept me balanced! I am eternally grateful for their generosity, support, loyalty, and commitment to Robert F. Kennedy High School. I wish them the best of luck and hope their dreams come true."

Robert F. Kennedy High School 2020 Top Scholars

Valedictorian: Georgina Rodriguez Mendez

Summa Cum Laude

Andreina Zamora Navarro

Inez Escobar

Kevin Medina

Berenice Vega

Denise Mendoza Ayon

Jose Raul Cota Amarillas

Francisco Medina

Maria Guadalupe Herrera

Ray Jhay Uclaray Bueno

Wefaq Saleh Alshami

Tania Barrera Castelan

Erika Mariana Gutierrez

Anthony Ontiveros Cervantes

Maria Susana Gonzalez

Sheinayle Sotoza

Paola Guzman Vaca

Marbella Ayon Sanchez

Ithzel Duran Nunez

Jacqueline Jacobo

Ernesto V. Chavez

Luis Barajas

Jeniffer Kelly Alas

Kelly Irrebaria Lipayon

Yadira Ayala

Lucero Chavez Izguerra

Deisy Guzman Lopez

Angelica Gastelum

Megan Garza Reyna

Magna Cum Laude

Abigail Rodriguez

Melissa Herrera Melgoza

Felix Membreve Mariquin

Juan Jose Garcia Perez

Keano Hiapo Sanchez

Rosamaria Valdez Talamante

Lizbet Nunez Castaneda

Breanna Hernandez

Jacqueline Barajas

Joana Ceja

Denise Martinez Gamboa

Byanet Jaqueline Marin

Briana A. Avila

Alma Delia Garcia

Alejandra Fernandez

Cum Laude

Ramon Enrique Felix

Hanna Malagon Bautista

Evelyn Sanginez

Jessica Chavez Garcia

Manuel Batista Escobedo

Alexandra Camacho Serrano

Crystal Chavez Leon

Paola Belen Rodriguez

Emily Ariana Flores

Karina Torres Garcia

Karina Molina Cortes

Maffy Kien Salinas Ferrer

Rochelle Mae Eda

Ana Bertha Rodriguez

Ethan Porcadilla Felicidario

Maribel Arredondo

Esmeralda Valdez

Andrea Nunez Martinez

Alexia Bravo Marin

Crystal Rodriguez Rea

Jocelyn Acosta

Mystica Desiree Morales

Fatima Ortiz Silva

Anahi Zavala

Breanna Emiliy Marin

Valeria Fajardo

Marisol Marie Davila

Fernanda Navarro

Juliet Faith Mendoza

Lauryn Marie Tincher

Carol Garcia Garibay

Michelle Garcia

Desiree Eutimia Mendoza

Angela Sanchez

Esteban Ruiz Solis

Cesar Chavez High principal Uriel Robles Jr. said his school has the most 2020 senior graduates at 352, and had its virtual ceremony on June 4.

'I am extremely proud of our senior class," Robles said. "These students accomplished a lot during their time at CCHS including becoming a California Distinguished School."

"We know that they missed out on a lot of senior events and experiences and we are forever grateful to the class of 2020 for their sacrifice," he added.

Cesar Chavez High School 2020 Top Scholars

Valedictorian: Alhassan Alhassan

Summa Cum Laude

Alejandro Ortiz

Aaron Fernandez

Paola Garcia

Yobert Labasan

Samuel Gonzalez

Carlos Eduardo Zepeda

Ellizette Ignacio

Cassandra Mangohig

Mariel Munoz

Jylen Paraiso

Guillermo Martin

Angel Morales

Nadine Cornejo

Regina Castro

Olivia Nicole Umipig

Anthony Paul Bartolome

Gabrielle Sotomayor

Jugraj Dulay

Karen Mendoza Altamirano

Miguel Gutierrez

Mark Allen Pinoliar

Daniel Brandon Bartolome

Jeslie Rendon

Edem Hanz Ipac

Melody Leslie Garcia

Marian Cardenas Ambriz

Jericho Picar

Aydin Silva Rodriguez

Tanbir Dhaliwal

Isabella Herrera

Gabriela Lara

Cynthia Zamora Duenas

Cheyenne Mata

Kaylien Ledezma

Monica Gonzalez

Samantha Ledezma

Sumeet Sidhu

Reyann Kates

Edward Ledezma

Zaira Sanchez

Chelsea Lauricio

Gabrielle Haggerton

Sergio Uribe Zapien

Lucero Bustamante

Marisol Guzman

Magna Cum Laude

Aziza Saleh

Marlene Martinez Cantoriano

Briana Silva

Daisy Mora

Cum Laude

Aaliyah Robles

Reynaldo Kates Jr

Nancy Alarcon Neri

Parneet Sahota

Noly Mercado

Madison Mendoza

Eloisa Abarca Rendon

Eliseo Hernandez-Campos

Daniel Gamboa

Roger Viduya

Jimena Flores Aguilera

Marisol Rivera Rodriguez

Jasmine Zendejas Cardenas

Eden Joy Baniqued

Alina Iem

Joanna Ceron Jacques

Kaitlin Rodriguez

Glarisa Perales

John Tapia

Delano High School's virtual graduation was on June 5.

Principal Rene Ayon said the 2020 graduating class had 337 members.

"The Class of 2020 will forever hold a special place in my heart," Ayon said. "Their resiliency and determination to finish school away from school was special. They never wavered, but instead made sure they completed all their assignments to be able to graduate from Delano High."

"They will always have a home at DHS - Once a Tiger, Always a Tiger! Stay safe and remember that we love you. "

Delano High School 2020 Top Scholars

Valedictorian: Benjamin Bulseco

Summa Cum Laude

Zendy Diana

Rodolfo Silva

Giann Tyler Mendoza

Justin Salon

Rafael Lucas Chavez

Jacqueline Lopez

Lesly Vicente

Chester Bryan Abarca

Viviana Hernandez Andrade

Arturo Gonzalez

Fabian Maduena

Marc Allen Miole

Josue Diaz

Lexine Jan Marie Cabotaje

Anika Joy Fiesta

Geejhon Clyde Fontejon

Zushila Zen Laforteza

Renz Mark Cabrera

Ashley Rabanal

Olga Rodriguez

Arlette Montano

Nereyda Rojas Vicuna

Rouiela Myles Valencia

Daphnie Acuna

Vanessa Villegas

Aaliyah Kay Bonifacio

Elizabeth Aleman Vieyra

Gabriel Perez

David Alvarez

Jodi Caitlin Picar

Francisco Andrade

Brian Gascon

Alondra Burgos

Belen Vazquez Campos

Jacqueline Garibay

Champagne Pearl Concepcion

Eddel Paz Policarpio

Erica Flores

Kristine Joy Almajano

Alexandra Lopez

Frences Cleine Parami

Brianda Hernandez

Elizabeth Valdez

Melvyn Velasco Marquez

Rosevelle Jiel Calasin

Darius Molina

Itzel Heredia

Alexis Lopez

Alicia Cervantes

Xochtil Alamo

Giselle Sanchez Fernandez

Reginald Dumlao

Bryan Hernandez

Michael Galaviz

Magna Cum Laude

Jamaica Nicolas

Jennifer Herrera Solorio

Darlene Dadag

Javier Salas

Evelyn Gamboa

Christina Espino

Andrew Valdivias

John Vincent Garcia

Jael Rodriguez Cervantes

Kristian Gabrielle Cavazos

Jennifer Ontiveros

Kyle Duncan

Cum Laude

Alysa Faith Garaygordobil

Anevelyne Sandoval

Adelicia Ontiveros

Maria Tobon

Laelyn Kay Parel

Mark Moises Juan

Jeric Melendez

Tiffany Zamora

Chrystal Hernandez

Brianna Lopez

Bianka Casillas

Melissa Reynoso

Jennifer Rios

William Santos

Paula Guadalupe Arceo

Lesly Basurto

Jeslaine Fernandez

Cesar Cabezas Flores

Lyanne Marie Rafanan

Jasmine Tovar

Jerrick Nico Alestre

Monica Infante

Natalie Lopez

Stephanie Torres

Daniel Loera

Melvin Jay Llanes

Jhalaine Albano

Yeraldi Sanchez

Martin Pena Vaca

Blanca Vizcaino

Jailene Medina

Justine Angelo Edrada

