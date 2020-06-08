The Delano Joint Union High School District "virtually graduated" almost 950 seniors June 3 through 5, the same days the 2020 graduates were supposed to get diplomas in front of family and friends.
Each school's broadcast was posted on YouTube.
However, during a special Delano Joint Union High School District board meeting May 26, trustees voted 3-2 to hold scaled-down in-person commencement ceremonies for graduating seniors.
The ceremonies are scheduled to take place July 8 through 10. Robert F. Kennedy High School will hold its ceremony on July 8, Cesar E. Chavez High will hold its ceremony on July 9 and Delano High School will have its ceremony on July 10. Graduates can bring two guests to the ceremony.
Other modifications for the in-person ceremonies are yet to be decided, but the district has stated it will follow state and county guidelines.
The decision for an in-person graduation was decided on over a possible “car graduation.” This type of ceremony was conducted for all Delano Union School District middle school graduations late last month.
Robert F. Kennedy High School graduated "virtually" first on June 3, said principal Dolores Rodriguez.
The Thunderbirds had the smallest graduating class at 260 seniors.
"From the onset of the school closure, our young men and women carried themselves with so much class," Rodriguez said. "Most importantly, they expressed concern for others and appreciated any and all attempts we made to make them smile or simply remind them they are loved. They proved to love teal and live gold by stepping up to the challenge and getting through this together."
"As a first-year principal, they are exactly who I needed to get us through this -- to get me through this," she said. "They made me smile and kept me balanced! I am eternally grateful for their generosity, support, loyalty, and commitment to Robert F. Kennedy High School. I wish them the best of luck and hope their dreams come true."
Robert F. Kennedy High School 2020 Top Scholars
Valedictorian: Georgina Rodriguez Mendez
Summa Cum Laude
Andreina Zamora Navarro
Inez Escobar
Kevin Medina
Berenice Vega
Denise Mendoza Ayon
Jose Raul Cota Amarillas
Francisco Medina
Maria Guadalupe Herrera
Ray Jhay Uclaray Bueno
Wefaq Saleh Alshami
Tania Barrera Castelan
Erika Mariana Gutierrez
Anthony Ontiveros Cervantes
Maria Susana Gonzalez
Sheinayle Sotoza
Paola Guzman Vaca
Marbella Ayon Sanchez
Ithzel Duran Nunez
Jacqueline Jacobo
Ernesto V. Chavez
Luis Barajas
Jeniffer Kelly Alas
Kelly Irrebaria Lipayon
Yadira Ayala
Lucero Chavez Izguerra
Deisy Guzman Lopez
Angelica Gastelum
Megan Garza Reyna
Magna Cum Laude
Abigail Rodriguez
Melissa Herrera Melgoza
Felix Membreve Mariquin
Juan Jose Garcia Perez
Keano Hiapo Sanchez
Rosamaria Valdez Talamante
Lizbet Nunez Castaneda
Breanna Hernandez
Jacqueline Barajas
Joana Ceja
Denise Martinez Gamboa
Byanet Jaqueline Marin
Briana A. Avila
Alma Delia Garcia
Alejandra Fernandez
Cum Laude
Ramon Enrique Felix
Hanna Malagon Bautista
Evelyn Sanginez
Jessica Chavez Garcia
Manuel Batista Escobedo
Alexandra Camacho Serrano
Crystal Chavez Leon
Paola Belen Rodriguez
Emily Ariana Flores
Karina Torres Garcia
Karina Molina Cortes
Maffy Kien Salinas Ferrer
Rochelle Mae Eda
Ana Bertha Rodriguez
Ethan Porcadilla Felicidario
Maribel Arredondo
Esmeralda Valdez
Andrea Nunez Martinez
Alexia Bravo Marin
Crystal Rodriguez Rea
Jocelyn Acosta
Mystica Desiree Morales
Fatima Ortiz Silva
Anahi Zavala
Breanna Emiliy Marin
Valeria Fajardo
Marisol Marie Davila
Fernanda Navarro
Juliet Faith Mendoza
Lauryn Marie Tincher
Carol Garcia Garibay
Michelle Garcia
Desiree Eutimia Mendoza
Angela Sanchez
Esteban Ruiz Solis
Cesar Chavez High principal Uriel Robles Jr. said his school has the most 2020 senior graduates at 352, and had its virtual ceremony on June 4.
'I am extremely proud of our senior class," Robles said. "These students accomplished a lot during their time at CCHS including becoming a California Distinguished School."
"We know that they missed out on a lot of senior events and experiences and we are forever grateful to the class of 2020 for their sacrifice," he added.
Cesar Chavez High School 2020 Top Scholars
Valedictorian: Alhassan Alhassan
Summa Cum Laude
Alejandro Ortiz
Aaron Fernandez
Paola Garcia
Yobert Labasan
Samuel Gonzalez
Carlos Eduardo Zepeda
Ellizette Ignacio
Cassandra Mangohig
Mariel Munoz
Jylen Paraiso
Guillermo Martin
Angel Morales
Nadine Cornejo
Regina Castro
Olivia Nicole Umipig
Anthony Paul Bartolome
Gabrielle Sotomayor
Jugraj Dulay
Karen Mendoza Altamirano
Miguel Gutierrez
Mark Allen Pinoliar
Daniel Brandon Bartolome
Jeslie Rendon
Edem Hanz Ipac
Melody Leslie Garcia
Marian Cardenas Ambriz
Jericho Picar
Aydin Silva Rodriguez
Tanbir Dhaliwal
Isabella Herrera
Gabriela Lara
Cynthia Zamora Duenas
Cheyenne Mata
Kaylien Ledezma
Monica Gonzalez
Samantha Ledezma
Sumeet Sidhu
Reyann Kates
Edward Ledezma
Zaira Sanchez
Chelsea Lauricio
Gabrielle Haggerton
Sergio Uribe Zapien
Lucero Bustamante
Marisol Guzman
Magna Cum Laude
Aziza Saleh
Marlene Martinez Cantoriano
Briana Silva
Daisy Mora
Cum Laude
Aaliyah Robles
Reynaldo Kates Jr
Nancy Alarcon Neri
Parneet Sahota
Noly Mercado
Madison Mendoza
Eloisa Abarca Rendon
Eliseo Hernandez-Campos
Daniel Gamboa
Roger Viduya
Jimena Flores Aguilera
Marisol Rivera Rodriguez
Jasmine Zendejas Cardenas
Eden Joy Baniqued
Alina Iem
Joanna Ceron Jacques
Kaitlin Rodriguez
Glarisa Perales
John Tapia
Delano High School's virtual graduation was on June 5.
Principal Rene Ayon said the 2020 graduating class had 337 members.
"The Class of 2020 will forever hold a special place in my heart," Ayon said. "Their resiliency and determination to finish school away from school was special. They never wavered, but instead made sure they completed all their assignments to be able to graduate from Delano High."
"They will always have a home at DHS - Once a Tiger, Always a Tiger! Stay safe and remember that we love you. "
Delano High School 2020 Top Scholars
Valedictorian: Benjamin Bulseco
Summa Cum Laude
Zendy Diana
Rodolfo Silva
Giann Tyler Mendoza
Justin Salon
Rafael Lucas Chavez
Jacqueline Lopez
Lesly Vicente
Chester Bryan Abarca
Viviana Hernandez Andrade
Arturo Gonzalez
Fabian Maduena
Marc Allen Miole
Josue Diaz
Lexine Jan Marie Cabotaje
Anika Joy Fiesta
Geejhon Clyde Fontejon
Zushila Zen Laforteza
Renz Mark Cabrera
Ashley Rabanal
Olga Rodriguez
Arlette Montano
Nereyda Rojas Vicuna
Rouiela Myles Valencia
Daphnie Acuna
Vanessa Villegas
Aaliyah Kay Bonifacio
Elizabeth Aleman Vieyra
Gabriel Perez
David Alvarez
Jodi Caitlin Picar
Francisco Andrade
Brian Gascon
Alondra Burgos
Belen Vazquez Campos
Jacqueline Garibay
Champagne Pearl Concepcion
Eddel Paz Policarpio
Erica Flores
Kristine Joy Almajano
Alexandra Lopez
Frences Cleine Parami
Brianda Hernandez
Elizabeth Valdez
Melvyn Velasco Marquez
Rosevelle Jiel Calasin
Darius Molina
Itzel Heredia
Alexis Lopez
Alicia Cervantes
Xochtil Alamo
Giselle Sanchez Fernandez
Reginald Dumlao
Bryan Hernandez
Michael Galaviz
Magna Cum Laude
Jamaica Nicolas
Jennifer Herrera Solorio
Darlene Dadag
Javier Salas
Evelyn Gamboa
Christina Espino
Andrew Valdivias
John Vincent Garcia
Jael Rodriguez Cervantes
Kristian Gabrielle Cavazos
Jennifer Ontiveros
Kyle Duncan
Cum Laude
Alysa Faith Garaygordobil
Anevelyne Sandoval
Adelicia Ontiveros
Maria Tobon
Laelyn Kay Parel
Mark Moises Juan
Jeric Melendez
Tiffany Zamora
Chrystal Hernandez
Brianna Lopez
Bianka Casillas
Melissa Reynoso
Jennifer Rios
William Santos
Paula Guadalupe Arceo
Lesly Basurto
Jeslaine Fernandez
Cesar Cabezas Flores
Lyanne Marie Rafanan
Jasmine Tovar
Jerrick Nico Alestre
Monica Infante
Natalie Lopez
Stephanie Torres
Daniel Loera
Melvin Jay Llanes
Jhalaine Albano
Yeraldi Sanchez
Martin Pena Vaca
Blanca Vizcaino
Jailene Medina
Justine Angelo Edrada
