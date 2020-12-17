The COVID-19 global pandemic continued to add its twist to every-day activities, including the swearing in of the winning candidates for the Delano Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees last week.
The 1 p.m. event on Dec. 11 was at the Robert F. Kennedy High School's auditorium and featured only a few family members and friends for both newcomer Ray Arvizu and long-time incumbent Arnold Morrison.
Wearing a mask, Superintendent Jason Garcia issued the oath of office from a portable dais on the auditorium floor, while both candidates stood on the stage behind tables separated by plexiglass -- flanked by the American and state of California flags.
Both men briefly thanked their supporters and families after the swearing-in ceremony.
Morrison, who has spent 16 years on the high school district board of trustees, was the top vote-getter, while Arvizu came in second place beating out one-term incumbent Jesus Cardenas. Arvizu has three children either attending school in the district or having recently graduated. He is an employee of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.