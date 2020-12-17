The COVID-19 global pandemic continued to add its twist to every-day activities, including the swearing in of the winning candidates for the Delano Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees last week.

The 1 p.m. event on Dec. 11 was at the Robert F. Kennedy High School's auditorium and featured only a few family members and friends for both newcomer Ray Arvizu and long-time incumbent Arnold Morrison.

Wearing a mask, Superintendent Jason Garcia issued the oath of office from a portable dais on the auditorium floor, while both candidates stood on the stage behind tables separated by plexiglass -- flanked by the American and state of California flags.

Both men briefly thanked their supporters and families after the swearing-in ceremony.

Morrison, who has spent 16 years on the high school district board of trustees, was the top vote-getter, while Arvizu came in second place beating out one-term incumbent Jesus Cardenas. Arvizu has three children either attending school in the district or having recently graduated. He is an employee of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.