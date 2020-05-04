The Delano Joint Union High School District is making every effort to maintain its traditional programs using a virtual platform.
All recognition programs will be launched via the school sites' and district's YouTube channels.
Parents, students and the community will have the ability to view and download the videos. The links will be shared via Blackboard Connect text, all call and email, including social media platforms. Invitations will be sent via email and virtual platforms.
Honor roll recognitions
Cesar Chavez High School: Salute to Scholars
Delano High School: Academic Awards Night
Robert F. Kennedy High School: Honors to Scholars
Launch date: Thursday
Seniors will be recognized for their outstanding academic achievement in this school year's spring and fall semesters. Students will be contacted to pick up their awards and a copy of the program during designated distribution days.
List of awards:
Bronze Honor Roll Award: 3.0 - 3.49 GPA
Principal's Silver Award: 3.5 - 3.99 GPA
Superintendent’s Award: 4.0 GPA
Valedictorian’s Award: 4.0-plus GPA
Student of the Year will be announced
Athletic recognitions
Cesar E. Chavez High School, Delano High School and Robert F. Kennedy High School are releasing a video via the sites' YouTube channels to recognize some winter sports and all of spring sports. Students will be notified to pick-up their awards during designated distribution days.
Winter sports athletic awards will be launched on May 11. Spring sports athletic awards will be launched on May 18.
Senior scholarship awards
Launch date: May 22
Seniors will be presented with scholarship awards. Scholarship presenters have been asked to submit a picture, logo, or one-minute video clip presenting the scholarship. Senior pictures will be used to recognize the students.
Cesar E. Chavez High School will also include its pathway completers. All site’s four-year and 12-year perfect attendance award recipients will also be honored. The videos will include a highlight reel of students and the colleges they will be attending in the fall.
Graduation
Administrative teams are excited to share they are working on preparing a memorable event for graduating seniors. A formal announcement will be shared very soon.
Delano Adult School: 7 p.m. May 28
RFK and Valley High School: 7 p.m. June 3
CCHS: 7 p.m. June 4
DHS: 7 p.m. June 5
