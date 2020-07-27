Local school districts recently announced plans for the upcoming school year.
The Delano Joint Union High School District board of trustees voted July 21 to allow its schools to access multiple instructional models for the 2020-21 school year.
By doing so, district schools will have the instructional flexibility to comply with state and county mandates related to reopening procedures and the California Department of Public Health’s recommended safety guidelines. The Delano Joint Union High School District will plan to adhere to its current adopted 2020-21 calendar which has the school year beginning on Aug. 12.
Based on the guidelines provided by Gov. Gavin Newsom on July, 17, the Delano Joint Union High School District will begin the school year with a distance learning model. Schools will be allowed to phase in other instructional models as Kern County comes into compliance with the state’s monitoring criteria.
Schools may reopen for in-person instruction at any time if they are located in a local health jurisdiction that has not been on the county monitoring list within the prior 14 days. If it has been on the monitoring list within the last 14 days, the school must conduct distance learning.
The board and district administration will continue to monitor and update instructional plans as state and county guidance becomes available.
"As a district, we are committed to the success and well-being of every student and would like to assure parents that we are working diligently to plan and implement the safest and most effective instructional platform possible," said Superintendent Jason Garcia.
The Delano Union School District Board of Trustees also adopted a plan to begin the 2020-21 school year with distance learning.
The first day of distance learning is Monday. Next week, each school site is scheduling a distribution of instructional materials to ensure that students are ready with the support materials they will need to actively engage in learning.
Students will be participating in daily live distance learning instruction with their teacher and peers in multiple blocks throughout the day. In addition, support staff will provide academic support through individual and small group instruction.
The district will also be offering training for parents on how to access Google Classroom and other instructional platforms as well as best practices for how to support learning from home. The first district-wide virtual professional development day is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday.
"We know that this will be a challenging year, but we are committed to working together to see this through," said April Gregerson, assistant superintendent of instructional programs.
The district is in direct contact with the state of California, Kern County, the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, and all state and local public health agencies, district officials said. To navigate through this difficult time, it will partner with local educational and governmental agencies, and continue to request patience, understanding and flexibility from district families and the community.
“Rest assured, that DUSD will continue to conduct operations in a manner that serves the broader public health needs of our community," Superintendent Rosalina Rivera said. "Together, we will see this through.”
