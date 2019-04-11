Robert F. Kennedy High School hosted an invitational track meet on April 5.
The event featured a variety of Bakersfield schools, such as Independence and Frontier high schools, as well as others from the county such as Tulare Western and McFarland high schools.
All four high schools were represented at the meet, with competitors from Delano, Cesar Chavez, Kennedy and Wonderful College Prep Academy. McFarland also had a multitude of athletes competing.
All four high schools found success in the meet, with athletes from all schools winning in their respective events.
One of the biggest stories of all involves a Delano High School thrower, Pablo Alonso.
Alonso is the first at Delano High to throw over 50 feet in shot put in the past 10 years, and the first to throw over 150 feet in discus since 1978. Alonso’s season highs are 151 feet 2 inches in discus and 50 feet and 4 inches in shot put.
Aside from throwing, McFarland High won the 400 meter event with three Cougar runners finishing first, second and third, respectively.
The next track meet in which all schools will compete will be April 26 at the Robert F. Kennedy High School Thunderbird Classic, which is an invitational meet that will feature a plethora of teams from Kern and Tulare counties.
