Obtaining a graduate degree in education is a goal most aspiring educators dream of, and for Matthew Veloria Grijalva, 29-year-old Delano High School teacher and football coach, those goals have become reality.
The six-year veteran educator is set to graduate from Cal State Bakersfield’s very first class of doctoral students in educational leadership. And as a long-time resident of Delano, the degree means more to him than a pay raise.
He hopes it will serve as inspiration to his student-athletes and motivate the next generation of educators Delano has to offer.
Grijalva is a Delano High graduate, a three-year varsity athlete and honor roll student. He obtained his first degree at Alan Hancock Junior college. He earned his associate's degree in liberal arts after playing two years of collegiate football as a strong safety and racked up 63 tackles in his sophomore season along the way.
Once he used his eligibility, he then spent the next two years at Cal State, Fresno, working toward acquiring his bachelor's degree in Sociology.
After taking a year off school to earn his teaching credential, Grijalva was hired at Delano High School in 2013 to teach social studies. He would end up teaching much more than that and has since taught classes such as education theory, which teaches students the basics of becoming future teachers. He also teaches career-life education, which helped students develop important skills for life outside high school, such as finding a job.
As he began to teach future educators, however, Grijalva still continued to go to school while also serving as the head coach of the Tiger’s junior varsity football team. In 2014, just a year after being hired, Grijalva received his master's degree in public administration and continued coaching and teaching.
After winning an EYL title in 2015 and falling one-win shy of a second consecutive league title in 2016, Grijalva began CSUB’s new doctoral program. Eight semesters later, he is completing as part of CSUB’s very first educational leadership doctoral program.
The path to success was not easy. For Grijalva it started out as an idea at first, and once it became a reality, it developed into a steady grind that he had to work on in order to better himself.
“I recall the first day of class, where I was surrounded by college administrators, professors and other upper level professionals in education," Grijalva recalled. "I wasn’t sure if I belonged, but I knew I had to step up in order to be on the same level as those around me. I pushed myself constantly and dedicated myself to becoming the best educator I could be.”
He was a 26-year-old student learning alongside individuals that had been in the education field for decades. There was much contemplation on his part. But it would be his surroundings that motivated him to keep heading toward his goal — no matter how hard it seemed.
Grijalva calls this accomplishment much bigger than himself. It is something he hopes will serve as an example to his students.
“I did it to show my kids they can be more than what people expect them to be,” he said. Even though other expectations may not be high for his students-athletes, he is setting the precedent for the kids that will follow in his footsteps.
He feels that in his position he needs to be a role model to his next generation of student-athletes.
“As a coach and teacher, I feel I have a big responsibility to show my players the life skills they’re going to need to be successful in all areas of life,” Grijalva said.
As far as the program itself, it was not an easy thing to complete. Students had to spend six hours in class every Saturday for nearly three years to obtain the degree.
“It was a long process," he said. "We had a lot of people drop out along the way. They all had differing reasons, but it’s the few of us that stayed that are proud of what we’ve accomplished.”
Grijalva graduated as the youngest in a class of 12 students, and the oldest was 62.
His future shows nothing but potential. As an educator with likely three decades left in his career, he definitely has goals set for himself. Goals such as eventually becoming a school administrator and setting himself up for years to come.
Grijalva is set on the path to a long and successful academic career. For now, he will continue serving as an assistant coach on the football field and an educator in the classroom. The future is certainly bright for Grijalva as a role-model Delano High students can admire.
