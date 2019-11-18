Even though playoff football in the Delano area is still wrapping up, high school basketball is already in full effect.
The 2019-2020 boys hoops season kicked off with a much-anticipated rivalry game showcasing the Delano High Tigers battling the visiting Cesar E. Chavez High Titans. Although the game might’ve been one of the first for both teams, it will certainly be considered one of the best of the season.
It started off competitive, with Delano scoring first but Chavez quickly answering back each possession. Both teams utilized a quick fast-break offense, yet Delano held the lead the entire first half.
As the halftime score stood at 50-40 in Delano’s favor, the crowd was pleasantly surprised that the Tigers were able to hold off the heavily favored Titans.
Yet, the real surprise came in the third quarter when Delano’s offense exploded. The Tigers scored 33 points alone in the third, with starting point guard Jerrick Alestre being responsible for most.
Headed to the fourth quarter, Delano held a huge 83-58 lead against the Titans, and the lead would only increase.
The Tigers continued to score and never seemed to let up on Chavez, even extending the lead to 32 points before finally winning 104-75.
The victory was more impressive than just a 29-point blowout; it was the first time in years that Delano basketball has reached the 100-point mark. A large amount of these points can be attributed to Delano’s new transfer guard Alestre. The guard lead the game in scoring with 35 points, 18 of which came off of three-pointers.
This is the first time since the 2017-2018 season in which Delano has beaten Chavez. And with the amount of points the team put up, it looks like the Tigers are set for a successful season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.