Delano High School football is looking to fix its future with a part of its past in the form of new head coach Frank Gonzales.
The Tigers welcome the former two-time All-East Yosemite League and Hall of Fame center to lead the Delano football program.
Gonzales is a Delano High alumnus, graduating in 1986 after an illustrious three-year career with the Tigers. He was a second-team Kern County All-Area offensive lineman in 1985. He played in the 1986 All-Star football game in Tulare. In 2018, he was selected to the Delano High School Football Hall of Fame.
He has 10 years of experience coaching at an upper level, serving as an offensive line coach first at Garces Memorial High School from 2010 to 2014, then at Bakersfield College from 2014 to 2020.
With his first head coaching opportunity, Gonzales looks to give back to the community he came from.
“After last season, I heard there was an opening for head coach in Delano. I thought about it for a while and I decided it’d be a great opportunity to give back to my hometown and the community I grew up in,” he said.
He also addressed disciplinary concerns regarding the end of last year's season.
“I stressed to them that we are going to have high standards and accountability, and if they want to be on board then I’ll help them in any way I can," Gonzales said. "But if they’re not going to be accountable with the team and with academics then they’ll be dealt with.”
Furthermore, Gonzales is a big believer in stressing the importance of academic success of his players.
“I told them about the importance of being a student-athlete, because the student comes first," the coach said April 1. "Some of these players can earn an opportunity continuing that education through football.”
The new Delano coach plans to keep a similar offense to last year but with some notable changes. He will include multiple different personnel groupings including two running backs and a tight end, two formations missing from last year's offense.
Gonzales is Delano High School’s fourth coach in the past seven years, and the second in just two seasons. After finishing 2019 with a 0-10 overall record, Gonzales looks to give the program the stability it needs for long-term success, and restore the pride that was once held by a community filled with residents that attended the more than 100 year old school.
