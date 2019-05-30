Delano High School Lady Tigers Softball had its awards ceremony on Thursday afternoon at Valley High School auditorium.
The varsity team awards were handed out by head coach Raul Tavarez and assistant coach Ray Valdez.
They were:
Savannah Ramirez, senior, third baseman: Best Defensive Player
Adelila Tafoya, senior, first baseman: Tiger of the Year
Alysa Garaygordobil, junior pitcher, shortstop: Coaches' Award (MVP)
