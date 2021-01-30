Delano High School alumnus Gabriel Ulloa is continuing his baseball career at the Division I level.
The former Tigers pitcher has announced his commitment to Cal State Bakersfield after spending the last two years at Bakersfield College.
Ulloa was a three-sport athlete for four years at Delano High School, playing football, basketball and baseball, with his primary sport being the latter.
In his four-year varsity career at Delano High School, he served as the Tigers' ace for three of them. Over that span he threw 208.2 innings with more than 250 strikeouts on top of hitting .359.
Ulloa served as leader on the Tigers baseball team in his junior and senior years, helping them to the postseason multiple times.
Following his illustrious high school career, he decided to stay local and pitch for Bakersfield College. In his first season with the team, Ulloa pitched a total of 32 innings with a 3.66 ERA, while also tallying 25 strikeouts.
He was seemingly set for an even better season in spring 2020 but had his season cut short along with many others due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Heading into spring 2021, Ulloa is primed to compete at the DI level at Cal State Bakersfield, where he will pitch in the prominent Big West conference.
With his commitment, Ulloa became the first Delano High School athlete to compete at an NCAA Division I school since Osbaldo Orozco in 1995, who played football at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.
