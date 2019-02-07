On Feb. 1, Delano High varsity boys basketball hosted the Porterville High Panthers for its annual “hoop-coming” celebration.
Even though the Tigers would come up short by more than 20 points, 63-41, the home crowd stayed hyped throughout the whole game.
From the beginning, Porterville had complete control of the game, dominating through scoring and rebounding on both ends. Delano struggled to score and committed multiple turnovers within the opening minutes to allow Porterville to jump out to an easy 14-2 lead.
The Panthers would continue to score at will and dominate the opening quarter until two Tiger players would catch fire and begin hitting their three-point shots. These players hit back-to-back threes to shorten the lead to 24-8 at the end of the first quarter.
The second half displayed the Tigers three-point ability with multiple players knocking down multiple threes in the quarter. Despite this, Porterville still led the whole way and took an easy half time lead over the Tigers.
During halftime, the Tigers would celebrate their annual winter homecoming, or “hoop-coming” as its known as. The school crowned its court, capped off with senior royalty winners Pablo Alonso and Amelia Aguilera.
The second half of the game seemed to drag a bit, as the Panthers would play the majority of their bench players. It seemed neither team could score efficiently and the only way the Tigers could gain points was through three-pointers.
At the end of the second half, Delano would lose 63-41 and drop to 2-7 in East Yosemite League play, and seemingly eliminates a possible postseason birth for the Tigers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.