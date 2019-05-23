Graduates from Delano High School classes of 1948, 1949 and 1950 enjoyed their reunions on Saturday at the Delano Elks Lodge.
About 17 graduates from those three classes, along with four graduates from other classes, attended the event, including organizer Don Hiett from the class of 1958.
"We actually had it open to anyone who would like to come," Hiett said. "I tend to try to keep it down to just a small number of people."
Reunion-goers purposely had no DJ or dancing because they wanted to get together and just talk without any distractions, Hiett said. "Just socialize."
It is the second such event he has put together for those classes. The first one happened in 2017.
Graduates have asked him to keep putting it together, and he said he will do it as long as he can. Graduates, mark down your calendars for 2021.
"I don't really take credit for this. The (Delano) Elks Club have been wonderful to us," Hiett said.
