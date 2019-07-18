Delano High School's varsity football team went to Southern California to compete in the Doulos Games at Ontario Christian High School.
Our linemen won six of eight events and won the linemen competition rather impressively. They continue to be a strength of our team as we continue to develop our skill guys.
In the seven-on-seven events, Delano High Tiger players competed really well in their portion of the competition. The weekend tournament ended the Tiger's summer practices this year. It’s been a very positive summer of practice and competition as we transition to our new offense and adjust our defensive scheme.
We are happy with our progress so far and feel confident in our player development and growth and feel it will only continue as we head into the regular season.
