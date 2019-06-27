The 2019 Delano football season has officially kicked off despite the record early summer heat.
Local high schools Robert F. Kennedy and Delano high schools faced each other along with Garces High School in a three-team seven-on-seven competition June 19. Both teams utilized the time to give their players more experience, as well as analyzing their players performances.
All teams that took part in the competition saw their share of good moments along with the mistakes they are striving to fix.
Kennedy appeared especially adept defensively, shutting down both Delano and Garces on multiple possessions. Offensively, the team is utilizing the momentum gained from last year's Valley title win with now Senior quarterback Jose Cota as the captain.
As far as Delano High, the team is progressing as they adjust to new head coach J.D. Thompson. With a new spread offense the Tigers are now fully utilizing their many quick players as receivers.
The team does seem to be splitting snaps with the quarterback, however, with senior Aaron Chavez starting the games and junior Fernando Nunez finishing them. The two quarterbacks seem to be polar opposites from one another as Chavez is a strong pocket passing type, while Nunez is a more dynamic roll-out passer. Both quarterbacks bring their respective skills for the offense and have reasons to earn the starting role.
For now, both will be throwing passes as Delano competes with multiple other teams throughout the season. Such as their competition against McFarland and Shafter high schools on June 20.
Delano played both quarterbacks again, facing the defenses of both Shafter and McFarland.
McFarland’s offense looked very efficient when facing the two teams with quarterback Julian Avila throwing for multiple touchdowns against both defenses. Both Delano and McFarland's linemen competed as well. Facing off in a linemen competition that included events such as sled pushing, one-on-one blocking battles and the tug-of-war competition.
All teams that have competed are helping develop their team by having them compete locally. And the teams will continue to compete by having competitions every Thursday for the remainder of the summer.
