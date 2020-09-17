Heading into the delayed 2020 high school football season, no team has more to prove than the Delano High Tigers.
After an 0-10 season ended in an infamous brawl against Mission Oak High of Tulare, the Tigers have arguably hit the lowest point in program history.
However, heading into this upcoming season, they have a chance to turn the program around. And it can only be done with returning players setting the example for the future of the program.
The first player is wide receiver Diego Quintero. The incoming senior was part of Delano’s receiving core and had a reasonable amount of catches this past season. Heading into next season, Quintero is stepping into his role as a top-2 receiver, and is now in position to be an exemplary player and lead the Tigers.
The next player is Alonso Flores, an incoming senior and now leading receiver for the Tigers. Alonso’s last season saw him as one of the most productive players for the Tigers. Now as a senior, Flores is expected to set an example for all of Delano’s offense.
On the defensive side of the ball, we highlight Delano middle linebacker Fernando Rivera. As a junior Rivera lead the Delano defense in tackles and motivated fellow players as a defensive leader. Heading into this season, he has been projected as the leading defensive player in the city, and is expected to command the Tigers' defense.
The next player is Delano High School quarterback Fernando Nunez. As the face of the offense and debatable face of the team, Nunez is the leader of the offense coming into the season. Last year, Nunez saw extensive playing time, but he never managed to get consistent playing time as he traded drives with then-senior quarterback Aaron Chavez.
Now with the chance to have solid playing time, Nunez has an opportunity to show off both his arm and mobility in the Tigers' new offense.
Stay tuned to our ongoing fall sports coverage on DelanoNow and McFarland Today.
