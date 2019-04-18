The Delano High School boys varsity tennis team won the East Yosemite League title with a perfect 10-0 season, said Marc J. Gomez, Delano High School boys and girls tennis coach.
The Tigers won the EYL for a third consecutive season. Delano High will finish the regular season with an overall record of 16-4, and for the 10th consecutive year the Tigers finish with an overall winning record.
Next up for the Tigers is the EYL team playoffs, Gomez said, which will begin on April 24.
Area will be April 26 to 27. Delano High will be hosting the Central Section Area Tournament.
