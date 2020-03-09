Delano High School boys basketball may have lost its first ever Valley championship game last month, but that same team won two state playoff games, going further than any Delano high school.
The No. 3 seeded Delano High Tigers' magical ride ended Saturday night with a hard-fought 59-54 loss at No. 2 seeded East Los Angeles' Roosevelt High School. Delano finished its season at 23-12.
Delano High lost to eventual Division 4 Valley Champion Kingsburg on Feb. 29 at Fresno's Selland Arena, 71-59. Kingsburg High then lost its first-round state playoff game. While Delano continued its run winning the first two state playoff games, that eventually matched them in the regional semi-final against Roosevelt.
On March 5, Delano High School Tiger boys basketball ran all over Fowler High for a 62-46 second round Division 5 state playoff win at home. It looked like the Tigers couldn't miss against Fowler, getting out to a quick 13-3 lead after multiple steals, first by senior Anthony Ponce, who scored two straight layups. Then senior Jerrick Alestre's steal and a no-look pass to Isaac Quiroz for a three-pointer gave Delano a 16-7 lead. Junior Thomas Perez put back, made it 18-9 Delano, after the first quarter.
Delano built up a 33-18 halftime lead and never really looked back against the Red Cats. Perez would score the first eight Tiger points of the third quarter, making it 41-27. Alestre would score the final two points of the quarter to make it 43-27.
Perez was fouled hard in the final quarter and was even forced to switch jerseys because his original one had blood on it.
He stayed in the game until the final minute and finished with 21 points.
Senior Angel Mendez scored 15 points, fellow senior Isaac Quiroz had nine points on three three-pointers, Tony Ponce had eight and Alestre ended with seven points, 13 assists, 12 rebounds and two steals.
No Delano high school team has ever won two state playoff games, said Albino Duran, Delano High School assistant principal of student services.
On March 3, Delano defeated Sierra Vista High of Baldwin Park at home 65-54.
Prior to that, Delano won three Central Section CIF Division 4 playoff games, the first was Feb. 18 at Delano High against Orcutt Academy (Central Coast) 72-35. The second win, 97-79, came against Liberty (Madera) on Feb. 20. Then on Feb. 25, Delano then beat Yosemite High in the semi-finals, 88-65.
