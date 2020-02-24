On Feb. 18, Delano High School boys basketball smashed Orcutt Academy out of Santa Maria 72-35. Then on Feb. 20, the Tigers beat No. 7 Liberty Madera 97-79 in quarterfinal action. The Tigers are 20-10 overall.
Against Orcutt Academy, Delano's Jerrick Alestre scored 18 points, 12 assists and six steals. The Tigers Thomas Perez had 14 points and five rebounds. Against Liberty Madera, Alestre had 25 points and 15 assists, while Perez topped all scorers with 30 points and 10 rebounds. Tony Ponce had 18 points and eight rebounds. Angel Mendez had 16 points and five assists.
Delano faces No. 14 seed Yosemite on Tuesday in the Division 4 semi-finals for a shot at the Valley Championship on Feb. 29.
No. 7 Cesar Chavez High beat No. 10 Nipomo High of Central Coast 71-54 in Division 3 playoff action.
The team, however, got thumped by No. 2 Garces Memorial High School on Feb. 20, 75-49, in quarterfinal action. Cesar Chavez ended the season at 23-7 with a 12-0 record in South Sequoia League action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.