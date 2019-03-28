Baseball in Delano is fully underway as the Delano High Varsity Baseball team has entered league play.
The team has already undergone half of its season and has jumped out to a strong start considering its record in seasons prior.
The Tigers are currently 6-7 overall and hold two wins through their first round of East Yosemite League play (2-3). Yet, with another 10 games in league as well as an April tournament in San Diego, Delano baseball still has a lot of season left.
The team is young to say the least. With a starting lineup consisting of seven underclassmen (four juniors and three sophomores), the Tigers are still developing as a team and coming into their own.
Although the majority of the team is comprised of underclassmen, the leading hitter is a senior in designated hitter Caiden Mello batting with an average of .412 and seven hits. Following him are sophomores Jimmy Tafoya and Casey Jasso, batting .400 and .353, respectively, and former All-EYL junior shortstop Nathaniel Cardenas batting .316 with six hits.
As far as team success, the Tigers started off hot, winning their first four games of the season and making it to the championship game of the annual Terrio tournament, in which they lost to Wasco by a score of 11-7.
After that, the Tigers lost a close game to Fresno High 2-0 and would stay in a slump losing five more games consecutively, dropping their record to 4-6.
They broke this slump, however, with important league wins against Monache High and a 9-1 Porterville High team that had been previously undefeated in league play.
This Porterville game seems to be one of the most important for Delano as it proves it can contend with even the best teams in the EYL. As it heads out for its next 10 games, the team is on track for even more wins than the previous teams.
