The Delano High School boys baseball program had its awards ceremony at the school auditorium Thursday night.
Head coach Mike Cardenas honored three four-year seniors: pitcher/first baseman Aidan Garaygordobil, outfielder Justin Martinez and outfielder Brandyn Perez.
Also, Garaygordobil was selected to play on the East team at the Exeter High School senior All-Star game on June 15.
The Co-Most Valuable Players were sophomore Casey Jasso Jr. and junior Nathan Cardenas.
Both players were voted first team All-East Yosemite League at their respective positions, utility player (third base/pitcher) for Jasso Jr. and shortstop for Cardenas.
