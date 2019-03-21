Maria Vargas isn't your run-of-the-mill Delano restaurant owner. And the Hole In One Cafe doesn't offer your run-of-the-mill golf course eats.
Daily specials cost $5.95, with selections running the gamut of American, Mexican and even Japanese cuisines.
"Everything is homemade. We have tortilla soup everyday," Vargas said. "We even have sushi."
"And menudo on Sunday," she added.
So why the Delano Golf Course?
"It was something different and innovative," Vargas said. "And (Delano) Mayor Joe Aguirre invited me to do it."
Aguirre is excited about the opportunity.
"I believe the partnership is perfect when it comes to a group of dedicated experience businesses owners understanding exactly what our community needs," Aguirre said. "A well-managed golf course and restaurant helps improve Delano quality of life for our residents."
"Their commitment to civic organizations like this weekend is to become their signature reputation for years to come," he added.
The planning for the cafe began back in November and needed a complete renovation of the former clubhouse trailer, said Napoleon Madrid, of the Delano Golf Management Group, LLC., which started golf course operations at the same time.
"We have a lot of excitement for this already," Madrid said. "And all the major employers have all been made aware of this place."
March 15 was Hole In One's soft opening.
"We wanted to see how it went," Vargas said. "And it went really well. Everybody is excited and we are happy to be here."
Vargas is no stranger to the restaurant business in Delano. She currently owns the Mmmm Yogurt and Sandwich Shop in downtown Delano, which she opened in 2009. She also ran El Delfin Restaurant starting in 1999.
"Right now, Hole in One Cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.," she said. "We will see how that works."
The cafe is on Facebook.
Beginning in two weeks, cafe patrons will be able to order online, Manager Juan Carlos Alvarez said. The business also offers catering. For more information, call 661-370-5611.
Asked if she or any of her staff play golf, Vargas smiled and said, "No. But maybe I'll start when I get some free time."
The restaurant is the latest addition that Delano Golf Management Group has brought to Delano-area golfers and non-golfers, Madrid said. Other recent improvements to the course include new lights, paint and large rocks along the sidewalks around the course.
"We need to give a lot of credit to the city, from the city council, department head Eddie Espitia, and all the maintenance workers," Madrid said.
The course was packed on Saturday, thanks to a local "Relay for Life" golf tournament that involved 67 golfers.
This Friday, Rotary Club of Delano will be having its semi-annual Golf Tournament starting at 9 a.m. Anyone wanting more information on the tournament should call Pedro Nunez at 559-361-3055.
The Delano Golf Course reopened on Nov. 6, 2018. The course had been closed since last June, when its previous operator, Monterey Golf Management Group, ended its agreement with the city.
The Delano City Council voted unanimously on Oct. 1, 2018, to allow the Delano Golf Management Group to operate the nine-hole municipal course seven days a week, including Monday, when many other country club courses are usually closed. The group’s agreement with the city is set to last for five years.
Prior to opening, the group met frequently with local golfers to get their take on what changes they want to see and find out what prompted them to stop coming previously.
Once again, all three Delano high schools have their student golf teams playing at the course, Madrid said. And even McFarland High School golf teams are using the course, too.
"Junior golf is a huge priority for us," Delano Golf Management Group officials have said. They plan clinics starting in April focusing on youth and beginning golfers.
City officials also pointed out that golfers from nearby communities, such as McFarland and Wasco, will also use the course.
