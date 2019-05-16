Delano Golf Course Management Group had its first junior golf clinic Saturday afternoon at the Delano golf course.
The free event started at 10 a.m., and had nine junior golfers attend.
Similar junior golf clinics will be held monthly throughout the summer months at no cost. Delano golf officials will also offer beginner clinics at no cost.
Those interested can sign up at the Delano Golf Course with Fortune Sorbito at 661-485-0115.
