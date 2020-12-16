A Delano family of five siblings, between the ages of 17 and 24, tragically lost both parents to COVID-19 over the Thanksgiving break.
Rowena and Bernardo Bonifacio Jr. lost their battle to the very serious virus, after only a short stint in the hospital. COVID-19 had left them unable to withstand cardiac arrest, dying four days apart.
After leaving behind eight children in their home, including a 2-year-old and 3-month-old baby, this young family has set out to make their parents proud. From eldest to youngest, Bernardo Bonifacio III, Bernadeth, Celine, Camila and Nicole have said that it was their mother’s dream to one day own a home in the United States where all of her children could live.
Celine and Camila are both attending Bakersfield College, while Nicole awaits graduation from Delano High School in June to possibly join the military or pursue her interest in the medical field. Bernardo is awaiting processing after applying with the California Highway Patrol. With nobody working, this family is suddenly faced with unforeseen challenges, including the very real possibility of losing their home.
A GoFundMe campaign has been set up with a modest goal of $15,000. With average funeral costs between $7,000 and $12,000 for only one person, this amount might only cover those expenses. They are presently trying to catch up on bills and utilities to be able to stay where they are until future plans are made.
The Delano community has been tremendously supportive with so many people stepping up to help in any way they can. It is amazing how this small place in the Central Valley rallies behind their members always -- but especially for those in need.
Please share the link below to get the word out, and if you are able to give a little, it will go a long way for this young family.
Go to GoFundMe to donate today: https://www.gofundme.com/f/nicole-bonifacioorphaned-by-covid?
There will also be a drive-thru luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Assembly of God Church, 2222 9th Ave., with $10 for a sandwich, chips and a drink with free delivery in Delano for orders of five or more.
