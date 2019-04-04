The Easter Bunny and all of its friends brought resources to the students and parents of Delano Union School District’s Nueva Vista Language Academy during the Community Resources Easter Egg Hunt held March 27.
Many organizations throughout the city of Delano volunteered to provide resources to parents and families. The event was so popular that more than 200 families signed in and registered for the information egg hunt.
Hidden throughout the campus, organizations gave families information on various topics such as healthy eating, dental and medical care, literacy and other parenting tips.
DUSD and its Student Reception Center were on hand to enroll students into kindergarten for the 2019-2020 school year. Tina Smith was at a booth to support the Foster and McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance students by providing them with a free Easter basket.
Along with this team were family advocates from Delano Community Connections Center (DCCC), led by Linda Hinojosa. This team distributed information on the support offered at DCCC, located at 1842 Norwalk St. in Delano.
Another presenting organization was Delano Regional Medical Center. The community outreach team, led by Matthew Cauthron, distributed information on the resources available at DRMC, including a family pharmacy and urgent care. Support was provided by Jaime Hernandez and his trusty friend the Easter Bunny, who took photos with families throughout the event.
Along with providing valuable information to parents, the supporting organizations for this event donated several Easter baskets to raffle off to the more than 700 people in attendance.
Nueva Vista Language Academy thanks their many supporters in this event including the DUSD Vision Center, Morningside School Vice Principal Shirley Gibbs, DUSD psychologist Gabriela Murillo, Smileland Dental, Delano Recreation Center, Bakersfield College, DUSD Food Services, DUSD Migrant team and Region XIV Migrant Education Department, the Kern County Library, Henrietta Weill Child Guidance Clinic of Delano, the American Red Cross and the Delano Police Department.
Nueva Vista Language Academy thanks the many teachers and support staff who made this event possible for the community. NVLA also thanks Superintendent Rosalina Rivera and the DUSD Board of Trustees for all of their support.
Mike Bledsoe is the director of child development at Delano Union School District.
