The Delano High Tigers met the Tulare Union High Tribe on Friday night. The Tribe beat the Tigers, 52-0. Delano falls to 3-4 overall and 0-2 in East Yosemite League play.
Delano next faces Monache High on Thursday, Oct. 11, at Granite Hills High School in Porterville.
Tulare Union remains undefeated at 7-0, and 2-0 in EYL play.
Union will take on a 6-1 Porterville High team on Thursday, also.
