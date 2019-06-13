Delano Energy Center announced the recipients of its sixth annual college scholarship program last month.
Selection criteria included students who were majoring in engineering or technology with an interest in the energy or power industry; exhibited personal or community leadership; demonstrated financial need; and had enrolled in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two-year or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school.
The recipients were:
- Christian Gonzalez, of Delano High School, who will be attending Cal State Bakersfield and majoring in computer engineering
- Aubrey Jasso, of Robert F Kennedy High School, who will be attending UC Berkeley and majoring in biology/global health
- Mayra Lara, of Cesar E. Chavez High School, who will be attending UC Los Angeles and majoring in civil engineering
Delano Energy Center is a community energy reliability center located in Tulare County, near Delano, supplying 48.5 MW of energy since 2013 to the community under a 10-year power purchase agreement with Southern California Edison (SCE). Construction of the project created local jobs and property tax and sales tax revenue for the community. Delano Energy Center is owned by W Power, a woman-owned and California-based independent power producer. Delano Energy Center is the first diverse business to have a power purchase agreement with SCE.
