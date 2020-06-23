Jose Cota, of Robert F. Kennedy High School, and Bryan Hernandez, of Delano HIgh School, were named the recipients of Delano Energy Center’s seventh annual college scholarship program.
Cota will be attending the University of California Berkeley and pursuing a major in the College of Engineering. Hernandez will be attending Sacramento State and majoring in civil engineering.
Selection criteria included students who were majoring in engineering or technology with an interest in the energy or power industry; exhibited personal or community leadership; demonstrated financial need; and had enrolled in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two-year or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school.
Delano Energy Center is a community energy reliability center located in Tulare County, near Delano, supplying 48.5 MW of energy since 2013 to the community under a 10-year power purchase agreement with Southern California Edison.
