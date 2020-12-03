The Delano Community Alliance helped provide hope to a Delano food ministry Monday by providing a new freezer.
The alliance, through community partnerships, provided the brand new freezer valued at about $3,000 to help accommodate the need of Claribel Gutierrez’s local food ministry in Delano.
Through the donation, the food ministry will now be able to accommodate additional families with the ability to maintain food and perishable items for a longer period of time. The food ministry serves the general population regardless of circumstances and more importantly provides hope to families in need.
“Claribel Gutierrez is a wonderful representation of our community coming together to serve others," said Steve Kinsey, Delano Community Alliance president. "The Delano Community Alliance board with the help of many partners is blessed to help meet the needs of our community during the holiday season and beyond.”
