Delano City Council unanimously approved the purchase of public safety cameras 5-0 on Feb. 18 as part of an overall effort to stem recent violence that has gripped the community.
The total price is $154,648, which would come from the city’s general fund.
“There was no opposition,” Council member Joe Aguirre said. “This information will be exclusively for police administration (detectives and above), and they can access the cameras by phone if need be.”
The cameras belong to the city, he added.
“And we can continue to add cameras to the system as Delano grows,” Aguirre said. “But we will have to wait until next budget year to add to the program.”
Each camera pod has four cameras, so the city really has 80 cameras at its disposal and a 360-degree view of intersections. Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez said he expects the cameras to be installed and operational within the next 60 to 90 days.
The POD model P and i2 model can be remotely operated to view live, search, playback and download capabilities. It uses cellular broadband, WiFi extended hotspot and direct LAN connection. It can record at 30 frames per second.
Each pod is a self-contained unit, and all data is stored in the camera, Alindajao said. Officers can access it from their patrol car or cell phone.
Officers will receive training on accessing the video and downloading it for evidentiary reasons when necessary, he said. Access, he reiterated, will be limited to department members on a “need-to-know basis.”
The cameras are but a portion of an overall effort to reduce the level of violence in the city and identify those responsible for such violence, Nevarez said.
“In addition to the cameras, we expanded our gang unit to four officers,” the chief said. “We also convene monthly crime watch meetings to discuss crime trends and strategies to impact them,” he said.
Additional strategies include obtaining a new crime scene investigation van and related equipment to improve the processing of evidence at crime scenes and conducting regular street interdiction operations to directly address parolees and probationers and ensure they are compliant with the terms of their release. Eight of these operations were conducted within the last year.
The department is also in the midst of a 30-day McFarland-Delano gang suppression operation.
Delano had 10 homicides in 2018 and eight in 2019. So far in 2020, Delano has seen two killings. The last six remain unsolved with no witnesses.
Delano’s mayor pro tem Joe Alindajao was instrumental in seeking out the cameras.
“After that string of homicides last year, I was thinking we can do more, and not raise the white flag and say we will accept eight to 15 homicides a year," Alindajao said. “The cameras themselves are not a silver bullet, but it is something more to fight back."
Alindajao said many of the shootings came from vehicles, and most likely those responsible took the quickest way out of town: Highway 99 or one of the rural roads.
“We'll place these cameras in strategically places around the city,” he said. “And we only have a certain number of ways out of the city.”
The cameras will also help on other fronts, such as car thefts, robberies and assaults.
He and Nevarez visited the Fresno State Police Department, which uses the same camera system. Alindajao said the agency has a person monitoring the cameras, but Delano plans to only use the system as evidence in criminal proceedings and preventative measures.
“This is another tool to utilize in fighting back,” he said. “We want to use this system to the fullest possible extent, and prevent and solve some of these crimes,” Alindajao said.
To increase the solvability, city officials must provide the police department with as many technological advances as reasonably possible. Strategically, placed cameras are one way to accomplish that.
Nevarez said these are the same cameras DPD had been looking at for the past few months and have been around for decades.
Other nearby communities using the system include El Dorado Park in Fresno, Fowler, Reedley Coalinga/Huron Park and even Wasco.
The chief said council members provided good questions regarding the cameras.
“Our entire City Council has recently strongly backed Delano Police,” Aguirre said. “Recent violent events involving our youth and community members who’ve lost family to it has led to a movement to give the police department the resources to battle them.’
